Faster-chicken-line requests raise outcry

A dozen advocacy groups are urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reject requests from four chicken-processing plants that seek to speed up production lines.

Two requests came from plants in Arkansas, one of the nation's leading broiler chicken producers.

In letters addressed to the USDA risk management arm, 12 groups opposed the requests to increase processing line speeds to 175 birds per minute. Industry officials petitioned for increased line speeds for competitive reasons earlier this year, to no avail. The USDA is allowing individual plants to request speedier production.

The letters, dated July 31, said the waiver requests are inconsistent with agency regulations.

The Washington, D.C.-based group, Food and Water Watch, obtained the line-speed waiver requests through Freedom of Information Act requests. Peco Foods and Ozark Mountain Poultry asked for approval to speed production at plants in Arkansas. A Pilgrim's Pride plant in North Carolina and a Gerber Poultry plant in Ohio also sought waivers.

The USDA established a 140 bird-per-minute cap for processing in 2014.

Allowing poultry processors to operate at faster line speeds would "dramatically worsen the already unsafe worker conditions in poultry plants," the letters said.

-- Nathan Owens

Speakers lined up for business lunch

A representatives of the Walton Family Foundation, the president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council and one of the state's top economists will speak at the release of the Northwest Arkansas Region Report and the Quarterly Business Analysis on Sept. 25.

The event will feature Ross DeVol of the Walton Family Foundation who researches policies related to economic vitality in Northwest Arkansas; Nelson Peacock of the Northwest Arkansas Council; and Mervin Jebaraj, director of the University of Arkansas' Center for Business and Economic Research.

The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors Event Center on Goad Springs Road in Lowell. Tickets are $45. Registration is required with a deadline of Sept. 21.

-- John Magsam

Index hits 467.60, but closes at 466.03

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, reached a record intraday high Tuesday of 467.60 before closing up 5.07 at 466.03.

"The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday ... as U.S. stocks rose on strong earnings reports in the consumer sector," said Chris Harkins, managing director with Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 24.5 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 08/22/2018