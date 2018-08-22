North Little Rock McDonald's worker poured 'boiling hot grease' onto drive-thru customer, police say

Police say a worker at a North Little Rock McDonald’s poured “boiling hot grease” onto a customer during an argument Sunday night at the drive-thru window.

An officer responded shortly before 10:50 p.m. to the McDonald’s restaurant at 600 E. Broadway, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

A 27-year-old manager at the McDonald’s told police that a 19-year-old man had become “irate” in the drive-thru and later broke the business's glass door.

Around 11:20 p.m., the officer was called again to the fast-food restaurant, police said.

The 19-year-old said then that he was in the drive-thru and had ordered a 20-piece nugget meal but changed his mind when he got up to the window, telling a worker that he wanted a cheeseburger instead.

“You need to make up your f---ing mind and quit wasting my time,” the employee said, according to the report.

The man said that at one point, the worker tried to close the window on his arm, at which point he pushed it back open.

According to the report, the worker later returned to the drive-thru window holding a container filled with “boiling hot grease” and threw it onto his face.

Police observed burn marks on the 19-year-old’s face that appeared to be consistent with a grease burn. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

The man said he drove off and called family and told them what happened, prompting them to travel to the McDonald’s and try to “back him up.” He added that one of his family members broke the door, according to police.

No suspect was named on the report, and no arrests had been made.