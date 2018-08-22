In the back of my mind I knew okra had spines. Why else would seed sellers market some as spineless? And I knew spines referred to more than the fuzz found on the pods. And I knew one should wear gloves and long sleeves while picking okra. But it wasn't until a couple of weeks ago that I learned what okra spines really are.

Ouch!

Go ahead, laugh. It's OK. It won't hurt my feelings. I may have spent a few weeks every summer in Enola with my Granny Tommie, but I'm a city girl.

If you don't know -- but I'm guessing many of you do know -- okra spines are the same hair-like spines you find on some varieties of cacti, only you can't see 'em until it's too late and the painful, stinging and itch-inducing filaments are embedded in your fingers. Luckily, the sting can be neutralized quickly with hot water and cooking, which is why eating okra isn't painful.

I learned this lesson after I bought way more okra than I could eat by myself -- husband Joe is not an okra fan. Even after eating my fill of fried-until-nearly-burnt okra and potatoes, I still had about a pint of pods left. As I contemplated what to do with them, I remembered a dish my friend Nathania makes: pickled okra wrapped in Black Forest ham spread with cream cheese.

I had just enough pods to fill one canning jar.

But I didn't want to haul out the water bath canner for one little jar, so I opted for a refrigerator version.

If you have a lot of okra, or prefer pantry storage, this recipe can easily be doubled (or tripled) and processed in a water-bath canner for 15 minutes. For details on preparing a water bath canner, visit arkansasonline.com/613canning.

If you use red or purple okra pods, don't be surprised if you return to your jar to find all green pods. Red okra loses its crimson hue when exposed to acid or heat, such as hot pickling brine.

Tiny Batch Pickled Okra

1 pint small to medium okra pods (see note)

3 sprigs dill

1 dried chile pepper OR crushed red pepper flakes, to taste, optional

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

3/4 cup white vinegar

3/4 cup water, plus more as needed

Wearing gloves (if your okra has spines) trim most of the stem from each okra pod. Tightly pack pods, along with the dill, dried chile and garlic in a pint canning jar.

In a saucepan, combine the peppercorns, salt, sugar, vinegar and water. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the salt and sugar. Pour mixture into jar. Use a skewer or the blade of a plastic knife to remove any air bubbles. Top with additional water, if necessary, to ensure okra pods are submerged in liquid, leaving about 1/2 inch headspace. Place lid on jar and screw on band. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 10 days to 2 weeks before using. Use within 3 months.

Makes about 1 pint.

Food on 08/22/2018