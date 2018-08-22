19-year-old Arkansan arrested on attempted terrorism charge, police say

A former Conway High School student was arrested Wednesday after authorities discovered he made plans to harm people at his alma mater, police say.

Officers took 19-year-old Daniel Croslin into custody shortly before noon in Little Rock on an attempted terrorism charge, Conway Police Department spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff said in a statement.

He was taken to the Faulkner County jail, the release states. His name he did not appear on an online inmate roster as of Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they began investigating Croslin on Aug. 13 after getting information that he planned to harm people at the school. He was closely monitored to ensure that he did not carry out his plan, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was released.