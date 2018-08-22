An Arkansan and his roommates were tied up at their apartment Wednesday morning by two intruders who held them at gunpoint, according to a news release.

Police began their investigation after checking on a person who was standing in his pajamas outside the Chateau Apartments at 828 South Caraway Road in Jonesboro around 8:30 a.m., Police Department spokesman Cpl. David McDaniel said.

The male victim and his roommates had been asleep when three people armed with guns and a machete entered their home, authorities said. The trio tied the residents up, demanded money from them and hit them with the guns, according to the release.

Police said the residents were injured by the blows. The robbers left without getting money, the release states.

McDaniel said the injuries were “very minor” and that he did not believe any of the victims were taken to a hospital. Police declined to identify the victims Wednesday afternoon.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.