Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Wally Hall Obits Helicopter crash video Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police: Arkansans pistol-whipped, tied up during home invasion; 1 intruder had machete by Maggie McNeary | Today at 4:00 p.m. 0comments

An Arkansan and his roommates were tied up at their apartment Wednesday morning by two intruders who held them at gunpoint, according to a news release.

Police began their investigation after checking on a person who was standing in his pajamas outside the Chateau Apartments at 828 South Caraway Road in Jonesboro around 8:30 a.m., Police Department spokesman Cpl. David McDaniel said.

The male victim and his roommates had been asleep when three people armed with guns and a machete entered their home, authorities said. The trio tied the residents up, demanded money from them and hit them with the guns, according to the release.

Police said the residents were injured by the blows. The robbers left without getting money, the release states.

McDaniel said the injuries were “very minor” and that he did not believe any of the victims were taken to a hospital. Police declined to identify the victims Wednesday afternoon.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Central Arkansas cab driver shot in fight with customer, authorities say
by Jaime Dunaway
New York state subpoenas Cohen in Trump Foundation probe
by The Associated Press
North Little Rock McDonald's worker poured 'boiling hot grease' onto drive-thru customer, police say
by Brandon Riddle
Effort to revive popular restaurant in west Little Rock stalled indefinitely after sewage leak
by Eric E. Harrison
Man dies after being struck by van near Northwest Arkansas fast-food restaurant, police say
by Jillian Kremer
ADVERTISEMENT