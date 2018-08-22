Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Wally Hall Obits Helicopter crash video Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Police: Missing 90-year-old woman found dead in Arkansas crash; husband hurt by Brandon Riddle | Today at 8:09 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Elizabeth Hopkins, 90, (left) and her husband, Lee Hopkins, 87

Authorities deactivated a Silver Alert on Tuesday night after finding a 90-year-old woman dead and her husband hurt in an Arkansas crash.

The alert had been issued Monday morning for Russellville resident Elizabeth Hopkins and her husband, 87-year-old Lee Hopkins of Russellville. It was deactivated around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Lee Hopkins was driving north in a curve in the 27000 block of Arkansas 7 in Pope County when his red 2018 Buick Encore traveled down an embankment and hit a tree, the Arkansas State Police said in a preliminary report.

The report listed the time of the crash as 5:11 p.m., though it wasn't immediately clear if that's when it happened or when police were notified.

Elizabeth Hopkins, a passenger in the SUV, suffered fatal injuries, while her husband was hurt in the crash, police said. The extent of his injuries was unclear Wednesday morning.

Road and weather conditions at the time were listed as “unknown.”

At least 302 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Police: Missing 90-year-old woman found dead in Arkansas crash; husband hurt
by Brandon Riddle
WATCH: Little Rock police release video footage of helicopter crash that injured ex-officer
by Jaime Dunaway
Manafort guilty on 8 of 18 charges
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Trump-linked Cohen admits guilt; violated banking, tax, campaign finance laws, he tells judge
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Billing director at care provider arrested in Arkansas Medicaid fraud case
by Eric Besson
ADVERTISEMENT