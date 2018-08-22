Police: Missing 90-year-old woman found dead in Arkansas crash; husband hurt

Authorities deactivated a Silver Alert on Tuesday night after finding a 90-year-old woman dead and her husband hurt in an Arkansas crash.

The alert had been issued Monday morning for Russellville resident Elizabeth Hopkins and her husband, 87-year-old Lee Hopkins of Russellville. It was deactivated around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Lee Hopkins was driving north in a curve in the 27000 block of Arkansas 7 in Pope County when his red 2018 Buick Encore traveled down an embankment and hit a tree, the Arkansas State Police said in a preliminary report.

The report listed the time of the crash as 5:11 p.m., though it wasn't immediately clear if that's when it happened or when police were notified.

Elizabeth Hopkins, a passenger in the SUV, suffered fatal injuries, while her husband was hurt in the crash, police said. The extent of his injuries was unclear Wednesday morning.

Road and weather conditions at the time were listed as “unknown.”

At least 302 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.