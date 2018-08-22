CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Protesters at North Carolina’s flagship university took advantage of a non-confrontational police response to topple a century-old Confederate statue that’s long been the target of critics who say it symbolizes racism.

But, a backlash over Monday night’s protest could make it harder to negotiate a resolution to the fate of other Confederate monuments in the state — including three on state Capitol grounds being debated today by a state historical commission.

A year before protesters took down “Silent Sam,” University of North Carolina campus police responded much differently to a similar protest. In 2017, officers in riot gear faced criticism for heavy-handed tactics after using metal barricades to keep activists from getting near the statue.

The statue, erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1913, had been under constant, costly police surveillance after being vandalized in recent months. Many students, faculty and alumni argued that “Silent Sam” symbolized racism and asked officials to take it down.

The portable barriers weren’t used Monday, and officers didn’t keep protesters away from the statue. The bronze figure of an anonymous soldier was pulled down from its stone pedestal with ropes by protesters who used banners to mask their action.

University and legislative leaders said they’re taking a hard look at how protesters used “mob rule” tactics to bring down the statue.