Smoke rises from a suspected Taliban hideout Tuesday after police helicopters blasted the structure from which rockets were fired at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan.

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Rockets were fired Tuesday toward the presidential palace in Kabul as the Afghan president was delivering his holiday message for the Muslim celebrations of Eid al-Adha, police said, prompting an aerial response, with helicopter gunships bombing the house from where the rockets were reportedly launched.

Police initially blamed the Taliban, but an Islamic State affiliate later issued a brief statement saying it had fired mortar shells at the presidential palace. There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.

The attack comes as Russia announced that Taliban representatives will attend talks in Moscow on Sept. 4.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow invited the Taliban to the talks and was hoping for "productive" negotiations. "The first reaction was positive, they are planning to take part in the meeting," he said.

A senior Taliban official confirmed they would send a delegation to Russia "for the sake of finding peace in Afghanistan." The official said the group plans to send representatives to other countries in the region, including Pakistan and China, "to take them into confidence and address their concerns."

"We are in contact with all neighbors," the official said, adding that the Taliban routinely hold meetings with European officials at the group's political office in the Gulf state of Qatar. The Taliban official spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

In Tuesday's attack, the first rocket landed somewhere near the presidency building, while the second hit near a NATO compound and the U.S. Embassy, but no one was hurt, said police official Jan Agha.

The boom of the rockets was heard in the live broadcast of President Ashraf Ghani's speech. Ghani interrupted his message to say: "If they are thinking the rocket attack will keep Afghans down, they are wrong."

The area where the rockets hit is one of the most secure in the Afghan capital, where embassies and government buildings are surrounded by high cement blast walls and coils of razor wire. Many streets near the U.S. Embassy are closed off, as well as those near sensitive government and military installations.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said Afghan police had noticed a suspicious vehicle earlier Tuesday and followed it to a mud-brick house near the sprawling Eid Gah mosque, where hundreds had gathered to pray during the Eid al-Adha holiday. Stanekzai said the militants are believed to have fired the rockets from the house.

A helicopter gunship was called in and bombed the location, destroying the house and the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said that after the explosions, sporadic shooting could be heard from the area, though it wasn't clear who was firing. The witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety.

Another police official, Mohammed Akram, said four attackers were apparently involved, though it was unclear whether any survived the helicopter assault on the house. Police were combing the area in the heart of Kabul, where crowded open-air markets intrude on old residential areas of mostly poor, mud-brick homes.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish later said all the attackers were killed. Two members of the Afghan security forces were wounded in the firefight, which also ignited a fire in a nearby market, he said.

The assault on the major Muslim holiday came amid an unrelenting wave of attacks across the country in recent weeks and dealt another blow to Ghani's efforts to revive peace talks to end the 17-year war. On Sunday, Ghani had offered a conditional cease-fire to last during the holiday, saying it would only take effect if the Taliban reciprocated.

Both the Taliban and Islamic State are fighting to overthrow the U.S.-backed government and impose a harsh form of Islamic rule. But they are fiercely divided on leadership, tactics and ideology, and routinely clash with one another.

The Taliban have been at war for nearly 17 years, and have stepped up attacks in recent months, seizing rural districts and carrying out major assaults against security forces and government compounds on an almost daily basis.

Information for this article was contributed by Rahmat Gul, Kathy Gannon, Munir Ahmed, Maamoun Youssef and Vladimir Isachenkov of The Associated Press.

A Section on 08/22/2018