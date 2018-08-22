Authorities: 2 men hurt after small plane crash-lands on island in Arkansas River



Approximate location of crash landing.

Two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after a plane crash-landed in a rural part of Pulaski County, a state Department of Emergency Management spokesman said.

Pulaski County sheriff's office Lt. Cody Burk said the pilot of a a four-seat Piper Cherokee made radio contact with air traffic control at Little Rock’s Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, notifying workers of his attempt to land at the Bredlow Corner airstrip because of mechanical problems.

Airport traffic control lost contact with the pilot shortly after 1 p.m., at which point officials contacted the sheriff’s office.

Burk said the aircraft crash-landed on an Arkansas River-surrounded island in the Bredlow Corner community of Pulaski County, making it largely inaccessible by vehicle.

The Arkansas State Police sent a helicopter to land at the scene, and contact was then made with the injured pilot around 1:35 p.m., Burk said. The pilot is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Dan Noble, spokesman for the Emergency Management Department, said two men — one in his 40s and another in his 20s — were hurt in the crash about 6 miles south of David D. Terry Lock and Dam.

Their injuries were described as scratches, bruises and back pain.

Crews remained on scene as of shortly before 2 p.m.

Additional information, including the pilot’s identity, was not immediately known.

Check back for updates on this developing story.