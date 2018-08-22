NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Rogers' Avery Porter (18) sends the ball over the net as Shiloh Christian's Lexi Richards defends Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Court of Champions on the campus of Shiloh Christian in Springdale. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the match.

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian returns many of its significant pieces from last year's Class 4A state championship volleyball team but had to withstand quite a challenge from Class 7A Rogers High in the season opener for both teams at Champions Gymnasium.

The Lady Saints rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim a hard-fought 3-2 (25-19, 28-30, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11) victory behind the play of seniors Lexi Richards and Karlie Ramsey

Shiloh Christian let leads get away in the second and third sets, but never trailed in the final two sets. The Lady Saints jumped to an 8-2 lead in the final set, but Rogers charged back to get within 11-10. But Shiloh Christian scored four out of the last five to put it away.

Shiloh Christian coach Nathan Bodenstein said his team's experience was big, but the Lady Saints still showed growth in the win.

"I still feel like we grew up today because Rogers, all the credit to them, they did not let a ball drop almost the whole night," Bodenstein said. "I feel like they had to grow up mentally. When I went out and scheduled this nonconference schedule, it's pretty rigid for a 4A school. But I'm confident in my players.

"I'm excited to see how they stayed in it and fought back with those two close sets where I think we probably should have at least won the second set. I like to see how the fought back after losing a heart-breaker like that. Jordan Rochelle stepped up big-time. Karlie Ramsey had to play out of her normal position going on the outside and ended up with 12 kills. I thought she had some big moments in the fourth and fifth set."

Richards finished with a match-high 16 kills to go with four aces for the Lady Saints.

Rogers scored the final three points of the third set and turned back four set points in winning the second set.

Anna Randels led the Lady Mounties with eight kills and Allie Stephens added a match-high five aces. But Rogers coach Christina Lawrence said her team struggled to pass consistently, so the offense suffered.

"We just made some communication errors that can't happen," Lawrence said. "They're a very good team and they've got a great outside hitter that totally carried them, but we need to communicate and understand where we're supposed to be in clutch situations.

"We've still got a lot of potential. Just defense and being disciplined and making key decisions was the difference. They kept fighting the entire time. Last year we had our ups and downs and we struggled to show up and compete. Tonight we competed."

Both teams will compete in the Early Bird Invitational at Bentonville High on Saturday.

Bentonville West 3, Huntsville 0

Junior Kortney Puckett had a team-high 15 kills as West opened its season with a 25-17, 25-6, 25-9 victory at Huntsville.

Kerryann Ptacek added nine kills for the Lady Wolverines, while Lexi Carter with 17 assists and Winnie Spurlock contributed 17 and 14 assists, respectively. Shea O'Brien served five aces in the win.

West returns to action Saturday when the Lady Wolverines take part in the Early Bird Invitational at Bentonville High's Tiger Arena.

Bentonville High 3, Broken Arrow, Okla. 1

Freshman Trinity Hamilton had a team-high 15 kills and added 13 digs as Bentonville bounced back and claimed a 25-16, 23-25, 25-10, 25-18 victory at home over Broken Arrow.

Savannah Riney added 12 kills and Maddie Breed nine for the Lady Tigers (1-1), while Cait Hudgens contributed 18 digs. Meagan Atchinson and Taylor Shipley compiled 26 and 19 assists, respectively.

Bentonville returns to action Saturday when it hosts the Early Bird Invitational.

Greenwood 3, Rogers Heritage 0

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-9 win over the Lady War Eagles.

Yanisbeth Sanchez led Heritage (0-1) with four kills and three blocks, while Berenice Morales contributed 18 digs and Josie Stitt added 12 assists.

Springdale High 3, FS Northside 2

Zoe Schmidt hammered 22 kills and had 19 assists to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a season-opening 3-2 (25-14, 25-16, 21-25, 21-25, 15-7) win Tuesday.

Faith Morgan added 36 assists for Springdale (1-0). Lauren Bench had 16 kills and three blocks, and Taina Miller had four blocks and two aces. Jortaka George had 22 digs.

