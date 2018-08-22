FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks had a sluggish first regular-season practice Tuesday after breaking training camp with a scrimmage Saturday.

It marked the second consecutive week the opening practice was not up to Coach Chad Morris' standards.

"I thought we came out today very lethargic," Morris said. "The energy level was not even close to where it needed to be. You can definitely tell their schedule has changed."

With school starting Monday, the Razorbacks got back to the field for preseason practice No. 13 heading toward the Sept. 1 season opener against Eastern Illinois at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"They started school, and with us being back on the field for the first time since Saturday, you could definitely tell the energy level wasn't near what it should be."

2-minute thrill

Connor Limpert went 2 for 2 on field goals of undisclosed lengths Tuesday and made a kick to close out a two-minute session at the end of Tuesday's workout, Chad Morris said.

The two-minute drill did not feature live tackling, and it was led by sophomore quarterback Cole Kelley.

"We had to drive the length of the field, down by one, and kick a field goal and did some good things there," Morris said.

"It was good vs. good, and Cole was the quarterback. It was not a live situation, so it was a quick-whistle session. But Cole was the quarterback and did a good job leading them down the field, working the sidelines and setting up the field goal."

Quick pick

Nickel back D'Vone McClure had an interception during the first move-the-ball, nontackling period against quarterback Cole Kelley, who was working with the ones.

Armon Watts and McTelvin Agim split reps with the first defense at left defensive tackle during that opening sequence.

Injury report

Tight end Jeremy Patton was back at the workout in a green, noncontact jersey.

Patton was not quite at full speed, showing a little hitch in his left foot, which was injured early last week. Chad Morris said Patton went through about four periods of practice, then worked on conditioning.

"We're bringing him back slowly," Morris said.

Defensive end Randy Ramsey (hamstring) was in a yellow jersey.

"Today was strictly set up for Randy with conditioning and running and doing some drill work," Morris said. "We anticipate him getting back, hope to have him back at practice at least in a green tomorrow. But if not, maybe by Friday for sure."

Receiver Gary Cross had a tight hamstring and was in a yellow (limited) jersey.

Tight end Grayson Gunter and linebacker Andrew Parker were new to yellow jerseys Tuesday. Gunter sprained an ankle Saturday and is anticipated back some time next week. Parker, a likely redshirt, is having hamstring tightness.

Down and out

The entire offensive unit did up-downs after a false start with quarterback Connor Noland running the unit to start an individual period.

When left guard Kirby Adcock jumped on the next play, he was pulled out by coordinator Joe Craddock for individual up-downs and was replaced by Austin Capps.

Munson bonding

Tori Johnson attended her first Razorbacks practice Tuesday.

The 3-year-old formed a fast bond with Arkansas defensive back Derrick Munson during a team visit to Arkansas Children's Northwest in April. She had been wanting to attend a Razorbacks practice for a while and got the chance Tuesday with her parents, Erin and Matt Johnson, and a couple of officials from the children's hospital.

Tori Johnson was diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized tumor in her brain at age 9 months. The tumor has been removed, and she's gone through radiation and other treatments.

"She's been through a lot, that's for sure," Erin Johnson said.

Line games

Ty Clary was working as the second-team center Tuesday with Dylan Hays back in a green jersey. Hays missed time earlier in camp with a minor back issue.

The other second-team linemen were Austin Capps and Silas Robinson at guards, and Noah Gatlin and Tyler Hall at tackles.

The first-team line remained the same as it's been since left tackle Dalton Wagner's appendectomy last week: Shane Clenin and Brian Wallace at tackle, Kirby Adcock and Johnny Gibson at guard, and Hjalte Froholdt at center.

Radio show

On the Air with Chad Morris will debut tonight at 7 from the Catfish Hole restaurant on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. Morris will be accompanied by seniors Dre Greenlaw and Hjalte Froholdt for the first show of the season.

The show, in its 10th year, is switching to Wednesday nights for the first time since 2012. Morris will appear on the show with host Chuck Barrett at least 12 more times this season, or each game week during the year.

The Razorbacks open against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Kickoff times

The Razorbacks have four confirmed kickoff times this season, the opening three weeks and the regular-season finale at Missouri, which will be a 1:30 p.m. game on CBS on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The season opener against Eastern Illinois will kick off at 3 p.m. at Razorback Stadium on Sept. 1. The next week's game at Colorado State will start at 6:30 p.m. Arkansas will host North Texas at 3 p.m. on Sept. 15, the week before the Hogs' conference opener at Auburn.

Extra points

• Former Razorbacks Quinn Grovey, D.J. Williams and Brandon Lewis were among the visitors at Tuesday's workout.

• Scouts from the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers attended Tuesday's workout.

