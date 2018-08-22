Smeared blood in hotel leads to arrest

A Texarkana man was "smearing his own blood" around a hotel room Monday when officers walked in, North Little Rock police reported.

North Little Rock officers responded to a disturbance call Monday at the Motel 6 on West 29th Street, where hotel management had reported a man throwing and breaking furniture, according to the report.

Officers reported seeing Daniel Edwards Malin, 45, yelling and smearing his blood across the room and said they believed the man was using drugs.

Malin caused thousands of dollars' worth of damage to the walls, television, toilet, pictures and cabinets during the rampage, authorities said.

Malin was charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief and placed in the Pulaski County jail. It was unclear whether Malin was still in jail as of Tuesday evening.

Dead man's check forged, police say

A Shannon Hills man tried to cash a dead man's check Monday, according to a police report.

Little Rock officers said Kaleb Stanton Madison, 23, gave tellers at the First Security Bank on Bass Pro Drive a check belonging to a dead man whose account was closed, according to a police report.

Madison said he had gotten the check for lawn work, Little Rock officers reported.

Madison was charged with second-degree forgery and transferred to the Pulaski County jail.

LR man charged in ice cream theft

A Little Rock man was caught stealing ice cream, popsicles and candy bars Sunday from a concession stand at Gary Hogan Field, according to a police report.

Officers responding to a burglary alarm Sunday at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's baseball park walked into a concession stand and found Jacob Ryan Thomas, 36, loading a bag full of popsicles, candy bars and ice cream, according to the report.

Thomas was charged with commercial burglary and theft of property and was transferred to the Pulaski County jail. The inmate roster was unavailable Tuesday evening, and it is unclear whether Thomas remains in jail.

