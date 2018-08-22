HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Fouke coach retires

Fouke High School Coach Rick Barker retired from his position during a special school board meeting Monday after his Aug. 16 arrest on a public intoxication charge.

He allegedly drove a school vehicle into a culvert in Fouke.

According to the arrest report, Fouke City Marshal Art Parris smelled a "strong odor of an intoxicant" coming from Barker and found an empty beer can and four full ones at the scene. The report also states the former coach and another man were attempting to pull the vehicle out of the ditch, and that Barker told the arresting officer he had drank about four beers.

Fouke Superintendent Jim Buie said Barker had just begun his sixth year leading the Panthers football team.

-- Texarkana Gazette

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UALR forward honored by Sun Belt

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior forward Arola Aparicio Gili was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Aparicio Gili had two goals over the weekend, scoring the lone Trojans goal in the first match against the University of Central Arkansas, then recording a goal and an assist against Kentucky.

ASU defender receives award

Arkansas State University senior defender Riley Ebenroth was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week after she scored a goal and helped preserve a shutout this past weekend.

Ebenroth scored her first career goal Thursday against Tennessee-Martin. She retreated into her defensive position for the remainder of the match to help the Red Wolves preserve the shutout.

She played 101 out of a possible 110 minutes in a 1-1 tie with Nebraska-Omaha on Sunday.

MEN'S SOCCER

OBU men favored to win GAC

Ouachita Baptist University was picked to win the Great American Conference for the second time in three years.

Harding was voted second.

The Tigers finished 9-7-1 (4-2-0 GAC) a year ago and won the GAC Tournament with a 3-1 victory over Harding.

OBU opens the season Aug. 30 at Dallas Baptist.

FOOTBALL

UCA AD to chair FCS selection committee

University of Central Arkansas Athletic Director Brad Teague will be the chairman of the NCAA Division I FCS selection committee for the 2018 season.

The committee has 10 athletic directors from FCS conferences that have automatic qualification status to the playoffs.

The committee will select 24 teams to play for the championship, with 14 of those receiving at-large slots. The Southland Conference had three teams in the playoffs in 2017, including UCA, Sam Houston State and Nicholls State.

Selection weekend coincides with the last playing date of the regular season, Nov. 17. After conference calls throughout the season, the selection committee will meet in Indianapolis to complete the selections for release on Nov. 18.

ATHLETICS

UAM announces HOF class

The University of Arkansas-Monticello has selected four individuals and one team for its hall of fame.

Going into this year's class are quarterback and former coach Clarence Gordon (1932-35); football All-American Herbert Lewis (1972-1975); quarterback Scott Buisson (2007-10); women's basketball All-American Regina Wright (1991-1993); and the 1990 UAM women's basketball team, which was national runner-up in NAIA.

The induction ceremony will be held Oct. 18 in the John F. Gibson University Center. Tickets are $35.

Sports on 08/22/2018