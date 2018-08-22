Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Wally Hall Obits Helicopter crash video Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Study underway on possible Cold War museum in Arkansas by The Associated Press | Today at 9:16 a.m. 2comments

BLYTHEVILLE — Officials in northeast Arkansas are studying whether to transform part of a former U.S. Air Force base into a museum focused on the Cold War.

Jonesboro television station KAIT reports that a feasibility study found that such a museum could bring 50,000 tourists to the area annually. Now, a structural design study is being conducted to determine what it would cost to convert the former Eaker Air Force Base's alert facility in Blytheville into a museum.

Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Liz Smith says many people view the idea as a "game-changer for Blytheville."

Eaker Air Force Base, which was once called the Blytheville Air Force Base, closed in 1992.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

LATEST: Trump downplays Michael Cohen's guilty plea
by The Associated Press
Study underway on possible Cold War museum in Arkansas
by The Associated Press
Police: Missing 90-year-old woman found dead in Arkansas crash; husband hurt
by Brandon Riddle
WATCH: Little Rock police release video footage of helicopter crash that injured ex-officer
by Jaime Dunaway
Manafort guilty on 8 of 18 charges
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
ADVERTISEMENT