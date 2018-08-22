"I had the gun in my lap. I ain't thinking, just grabbed it. Bang. It just went off. I never intended to shoot nobody."

Gary Eugene "Lil Bam" Holmes told Little Rock police that's how he came to fire a single shot into another car, killing 3-year-old Acen Ahmeer King in Little Rock nearly a week before Christmas 2016.

Holmes described the boy's slaying as just more of his own bad luck.

"Life ain't never treated me right, seems like," he told police in December 2016. "I always get the worst luck."

Pulaski County jurors heard Holmes in his own words Tuesday when prosecutors played his recorded statement. He is charged with first-degree murder and committing a terroristic act.

Acen, seated next to his 1-year-old brother, was in the back of his grandmother's car the night of Dec. 17, 2016, when someone fired a gun into the Dodge Charger at Mabelvale Cutoff and Warren Street in southwest Little Rock. The boy died quietly.

The woman, on her way to do some holiday shopping, didn't realize Acen had been hit until she arrived at their destination, the Shackleford Crossing shopping center, about 10 miles away from where he had been shot.

Both prosecution and defense rested their cases after about four hours on Tuesday. Prosecutors called eight witnesses while Holmes' lawyer presented no evidence to the six men and six women seated before Circuit Judge Barry Sims.

The 34-year-old Holmes, who has been convicted of armed robbery, sexual assault and other crimes, did not testify. Closing arguments are scheduled for 9:30 this morning.

Holmes faces a possible life sentence. With his criminal record, any conviction means that Holmes will have to spend every minute of that sentence behind bars.

On Monday, he turned down an offer of 40 years in prison.

Holmes' attorney, Ron Davis, asked jurors to "work with me" to understand that Holmes cannot be found guilty under the law, based on how prosecutors have charged him with insufficient proof. He said he'd explain more fully in his closing statement.

"It's going to take some time ... work with me to understand the law," Davis said.

Deputy prosecutor Tracye Mosley prepared jurors to hear Holmes' 27-minute interview in her opening statement. The only thing true about what Holmes said is that he fired the gun, Mosley said.

Prosecutors will prove the boy's death was no accident, as Holmes claimed, but rather a deliberate attack on the car the little boy was riding in, she said.

"It will erase all doubts in your minds," she said. "[Holmes] did not have an accident. He had an excuse."

Police garnered sufficient evidence to arrest Holmes about a week after the slaying after interviewing the woman who was with Holmes when he fired into the car.

Mosley told jurors that Michell Poole wasn't completely truthful immediately with police, partly from fear and partly because of her great affection for the defendant, a childhood friend whom she'd once dated. But Poole quickly came around to tell investigators what actually happened, Mosley said.

"She told the truth of what she saw: Gary Holmes getting out of the car and shooting into the car driven by Kim Macon [Acen's grandmother]," the prosecutor said.

Holmes, after learning police were looking to arrest him, surrendered at the downtown station three days before Christmas, the same day Acen's family buried him.

Holmes initially declined to speak to police, but contacted detectives the following morning and offered to tell his version of events, Steve Moore, the detective who headed the investigation, told jurors.

So a few hours after Holmes had pleaded innocent at his first court appearance, he was at police headquarters telling Moore the shooting was a fluke, the officer testified.

Holmes said he'd taken the gun from a friend, Fabian Booth, because Booth was in the mood to shoot a man, someone who had just sold Booth a stolen pickup.

Holmes told police that he and Poole had been out driving around in her black Impala when they decided to get Booth before he did something he would regret.

"I call him my little brother ... like I look out for him," Holmes said. "I get him in the car. Took the gun out of his hand. And I wasn't just thinking or nothing. But I had ... the gun in my lap."

The three of them were driving around while Holmes decided what to do with the gun when two cars quickly drove up behind them so Holmes said he pulled over so the cars could pass.

But the car in front of him lingered at the stop sign, even after Holmes honked at it.

"I blew the horn cause I was trying to figure out ... why they ain't moving," he told the detective. "They blew the horn back, so I was fixing to get out of the car. But, you know, I had the gun in my lap. I ain't thinking. I grabbed it and I ... opened the door ready to get out."

When the weapon fired, Holmes said he didn't really think about it afterward because Booth was complaining about the stolen truck he'd bought. The obstructing car drove off, so he, Poole and Booth went on their way, eventually dropping off Booth -- and the pistol -- at Booth's home, Holmes said.

Holmes denied being mad at the other driver and even demonstrated how he was holding the gun when it fired.

"I didn't never get out of the car," he said. "I just had my hand on the steering wheel, and the gun was like this on the door. It just went off once."

Questioned about how he felt after learning the boy was killed, Holmes grew emotional and began to weep.

"It hurt my heart really bad because I got a 4-year-old son in California," he said. "I got six kids, you know. I don't want nothing like that happening to any of them."

Holmes ended the interview by saying he hoped that by giving his version of events, he'd be treated fairly. Holmes said he had only gotten into this trouble because he'd tried to help a friend from doing something he'd regret.

"I just want a fair chance. I've been getting in trouble all my life, and it's not even intentional trouble," he told Moore. "It's like I had the ... worst of the worst luck. And you know, I never intended to shoot nobody. Me trying to help somebody else, and I end up putting myself in the situation."

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 08/22/2018