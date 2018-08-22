Sections
Sign in

Check out the redesigned ADG Explore

Today's Paper Latest stories Wally Hall Obits Helicopter crash video Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
24-year-old truck driver killed after vehicle overturns on Arkansas highway by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 1:38 p.m. 0comments

A 24-year-old man died on an Arkansas highway Tuesday after losing control of a truck in a curve, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Arkansas 9 in Perry County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Troopers wrote that Jesus Rodriguez III of Laredo, Texas, was driving a 2006 Kenworth south when he lost control in a curve and overturned.

The truck traveled off the highway and hit some trees, the report states.

The 24-year-old suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 305 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

After finding wedding dress bodice on banks of creek, Arkansas woman now looking for its owner
by LINDSEY WELLS / Hot Springs Sentinel-Record
Hurricane Lane weakens but still packing wallop
by The Associated Press
24-year-old truck driver killed after vehicle overturns on Arkansas highway
by Jaime Dunaway
Police identify officer hit by vehicle at west Little Rock shopping center; suspect surrenders
by Jaime Dunaway
Little Rock man convicted in road rage killing of toddler
by Brandon Riddle
ADVERTISEMENT