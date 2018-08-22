24-year-old truck driver killed after vehicle overturns on Arkansas highway

A 24-year-old man died on an Arkansas highway Tuesday after losing control of a truck in a curve, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Arkansas 9 in Perry County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Troopers wrote that Jesus Rodriguez III of Laredo, Texas, was driving a 2006 Kenworth south when he lost control in a curve and overturned.

The truck traveled off the highway and hit some trees, the report states.

The 24-year-old suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 305 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.