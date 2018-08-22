In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, a car drives by the entrance of a Kohl's department store in Orlando, Fla.

Walmart debuts e-book, audiobook line

Walmart Inc. said Tuesday that a new digital and audiobook catalog will be available starting today on its website and in stores.

In a partnership with Rakuten Kobo that was announced in January, Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo will offer more than 6 million titles at walmart.com/ebooks. The e-book selection joins the millions of titles of hard-copy books already available on its website, Walmart said in a news release Tuesday.

Also, an audiobook subscription service at $9.99 a month includes one audiobook each month. Additional audiobooks can be purchased individually. First-time subscribers are eligible for a free 30-day trial of the service.

The e-books can be read on Kobo eReaders, and with co-branded free apps for iOS and Android devices. Walmart also will be the exclusive mass retailer of Kobo eReaders, both in its stores and online.

Shoppers at 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide can also buy digital book cards, similar to movie and videogame cards. Nearly 40 titles will roll out in stores this week.

Rakuten Kobo, based in Canada, is a subsidiary of Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten.

-- Serenah McKay

Senator: Fed chief affirmed autonomy

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in a private discussion with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott last week, said he had not spoken to President Donald Trump about interest rates and would remain independent from political interference, the Republican senator said.

Powell's comments came after weeks of intensifying public pressure from Trump, who has repeatedly said he would like Powell and the Fed to keep interest rates low to spur economic growth.

Past presidents from both parties have sought to insulate the central bank from political pressure, worried it could taint the Fed's decision-making and erode its credibility with the public.

"I asked him specifically about the independence of the Fed, and he reinforced the fact that their goal is to [address] unemployment, our economy, and that is their only objective," Scott, R-S.C., said in an interview.

Powell also told Scott, according to the lawmaker, "that the president has not weighed in with him at all on interest rates whatsoever, or on any role the Fed has."

The central bank has raised interest rates twice during Powell's tenure, and is it expected to raise rates twice more this year, including when it next meets in September.

-- The Washington Post

Nufarm to open $20M Mississippi plant

GREENVILLE, Miss. -- An Australian farm chemical and seed company will open a distribution facility in Greenville, investing $20 million and hiring 68 people.

Nufarm Ltd. said Tuesday that it was buying a building from the city of Greenville to house the operation, beginning operations in summer 2019. Mississippi Development Authority spokesman Tammy Craft says Nufarm will repackage and ship products sent to Greenville from other facilities.

Local and state officials will grant the company a projected $6 million-plus in tax breaks and incentives.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Nufarm sells herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and seeds.

The company is projected to complete hiring by 2022, paying workers an average of $44,314 per year.

Nufarm is projected to qualify for more than $4 million in property tax breaks over 10 years.

-- The Associated Press

Suit against jet-engine maker unsealed

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- A former engineer for jet-engine maker Pratt & Whitney has filed a federal false-claims lawsuit alleging the company knowingly sold "flawed" engines to the U.S. Air Force, which resulted in the likelihood of premature wear or even "catastrophic failure."

Connecticut's Journal Inquirer reports that Peter Bonzani Jr. filed the suit in 2016, but it was unsealed last week.

The suit also alleges Connecticut-based Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp., fired Bonzani after he brought his concerns to company officials.

The engine in question was used in the F-22 Raptor fighter.

The suit seeks triple damages for the Defense Department and back pay and unspecified damages for Bonzani.

Pratt & Whitney in a statement said "There is absolutely no merit to these claims."

Franklin C. Turner, a lawyer who specializes in complex government contract cases, tells The Hartford Courant that the government has not intervened in the lawsuit, which is "a pretty strong indication that there is some sort of fatal deficiency in the case."

-- The Associated Press

Messaging firm Slack raises $427M

SAN FRANCISCO -- Slack, the 4-year-old workplace-messaging company, said Tuesday that it had raised $427 million in new funding, just a year after its last huge infusion of money. The latest round values the company at $7.1 billion.

Based in San Francisco and Vancouver, British Columbia, Slack says it has 8 million daily users, double its total from around a year ago. Many of its users do not pay for access to the service. More than 70,000 groups pay, the company said.

Slack's growth has made it a darling among investors and potential acquirers. In 2015, when Slack was worth $2.8 billion, Stewart Butterfield, the company's chief executive and a co-founder, said that it was "the best time to raise money ever." Last year, Slack raised $250 million in capital from SoftBank Group's Vision Fund, among other investors. That funding valued Slack at $5.1 billion.

The company has fielded takeover interest from Microsoft, Amazon and Google. When Microsoft introduced its own Slack competitor, called Microsoft Teams, in 2016, Slack took out a full-page newspaper ad offering advice.

"We're genuinely excited to have some competition," read the ad, signed "Your friends at Slack."

Dragoneer Investment Group and General Atlantic led the round. They were joined by T. Rowe Price Associates, Wellington Management, Baillie Gifford and Sands Capital.

-- The New York Times

Mining company CEO pushes for growth

MELBOURNE, Australia -- BHP Billiton will target higher oil output and can accelerate development of growth projects in other key commodities after using stronger profits to cut debt and reward investors.

The world's biggest miner has nine major projects underway and is spending almost $1 billion this year on exploration, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mackenzie said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Melbourne, Australia. Capital expenditure is forecast by the company to rise by as much as 18 percent to $8 billion this year.

Even after trimming debt and lifting returns, "there has been money left over to grow the company in the future, and there's lots more to come," Mackenzie said after Melbourne-BHP reported full-year underlying profit jumped 33 percent to a four-year high. "We have a cupboard full of options for the short, medium and long term in all of our commodities."

Rio Tinto Group and Anglo American PLC are advancing new projects and expansions as the sector begins to embrace growth. Anglo last month approved a $5 billion copper mine in Peru, while Rio is building a bauxite mine in Australia and leading the $5.3 billion expansion of Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold operation.

-- Bloomberg News

Kohl's posts strong 2Q, raises outlook

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. -- Kohl's breezed past Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its profit outlook for the year.

Investors at first punished the stock but grew more optimistic as the day went on, pushing up the company's shares nearly 2 percent Tuesday.

Like many retailers, Kohl's is reinventing itself as shoppers move increasingly online. But it is also benefiting from a stronger job market and rising consumer confidence. Walmart, Home Depot, Macy's and Nordstrom were among the retailers that raised their forecasts over the past few days.

Retailers are also benefiting from some of their rivals' struggles. Kohl's executives said on a conference call that it's angling to pick up customers who shopped at Bon-Ton Inc., which is in the midst of liquidation.

For the three months ended Aug. 4, Kohl's Corp. earned $292 million, or $1.76 per share, far exceeding the per-share expectations of $1.65 that analysts had projected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

-- The Associated Press

