Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Shane Greene reacts to the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Detroit won 2-1.

Tigers 2, Cubs 1

DETROIT -- It didn't look or sound like a rebuilding team, holding on for a victory against a contender.

Shane Greene had a game-ending strikeout against Jason Heyward -- with fans roaring on their feet -- to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday night.

"Great atmosphere with a good team coming in here," Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire said. "They bring a lot of fans, too, and our fans were just wearing them out.

"It was good stuff, and a big win."

Jordan Zimmermann (6-5) pitched six effective innings for Detroit, continuing Chicago's misery.

The National League Central-leading Cubs were held to one run via home run for the fifth consecutive game, dropping the past three in their offensive slide. This time, Anthony Rizzo led off the sixth with his 19th home run, falling to his knees as he drove Zimmermann's first pitch over the wall in right.

But that was it once again for Chicago.

"I can't really find too much wrong with how we are playing," Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said. "The defense has been great and we're pitching well. We're just not hitting.

"Once a game, we hit our home run and then we don't take advantage of our other chances."

Drew VerHagen, Joe Jimenez and Greene combined for three innings of one-hit relief, closing out Detroit's second victory in seven games.

The Cubs had one last chance when Albert Almora Jr. drew a two-out walk in the ninth. But Greene struck out Heyward swinging to finish off a 10-pitch at-bat, earning his 27th save in 30 chances.

"It was fun, mainly because I came out on top," Greene said.

Detroit got both of its runs in the first inning against Kyle Hendricks (9-10), who allowed 10 hits and walked 1 in 7 innings.

Former Cubs prospect Jeimer Candelario doubled and scored on Nicholas Castellanos' groundout. Victor Martinez, who finished with three hits, added a two-out RBI single.

"I didn't bury the last pitch to Victor Martinez, and he went and got it," Hendricks said.

YANKEES 2, MARLINS 1 (12) Giancarlo Stanton had two hits in his homecoming, but closer Aroldis Chapman left the game with a knee issue as visiting New York beat Miami. Stanton, playing in Miami for the first time since he was traded after eight seasons with the Marlins, singled in the first inning and missed a home run by a few feet when he doubled off the left-field wall in the fifth. He also struck out three times and grounded out to remain at 299 career home runs.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 9, BREWERS 7 Scooter Gennett hit a tiebreaking solo home run with two out in the ninth inning, helping Cincinnati beat host Milwaukee and preventing the Brewers from gaining ground in the National League playoff race. Gennett drove a first-pitch slider from Dan Jennings (4-5) into the first row of the right-field bleachers. Cincinnati added an insurance run on Mason Williams' RBI double.

NATIONALS 10, PHILLIES 4 A home run by Wilmer Difo and a two-run shot by Andrew Stevenson, as well as an RBI single by Matt Wieters and an RBI double by Bryce Harper in a five-run sixth inning allowed host Washington to take the lead for good in a victory over Philadelphia.

BRAVES 6, PIRATES 1 Kevin Gausman breezed through eight innings, while Dansby Swanson had two home runs and four RBI as visiting Atlanta beat Pittsburgh. In his fourth start for Atlanta, Gausman (8-9) gave up 4 hits with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks. He has allowed six runs in 27 innings since being acquired from Baltimore on July 31.

METS 6, GIANTS 3 Rookie Jeff McNeil went 4 for 4 and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the eighth inning that gave New York a victory over visiting San Francisco. McNeil singled in his first three at-bats, then gave the Mets a 3-2 lead by lining a first-pitch fastball down the left-field line in the eighth.

PADRES 4, ROCKIES 3 Eric Hosmer and Austin Hedges hit home runs off Tyler Anderson as visiting San Diego cooled off surging Colorado. Anderson (6-6) had pinpoint accuracy over 6 1/3 innings -- 74 of his 99 pitches were strikes -- except for two misplaced cutters. Hosmer hit one for a two-run home run in the first inning and Hodges added his 10th home run of the season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 4, ROYALS 1 All-Star left-hander Blake Snell struck out 11 and gave up 4 hits over 6 innings, helping host Tampa Bay match a team record with 27 consecutive shutout innings in a victory over Kansas City. The scoreless stretch ended when Snell (15-5) allowed a fifth-inning solo home run to Ryan O'Hearn.

INDIANS 6, RED SOX 3 Rookie Shane Bieber took a shutout into the seventh inning, Melky Cabrera hit a home run for the second consecutive game and visiting Cleveland beat Boston in a matchup of American League division leaders. Yan Gomes also hit a home run for the Indians, who have won nine of 10 and the first two of the four-game series at Fenway Park. Boston has lost three in a row for just the second time this season.

BLUE JAYS 8, ORIOLES 2 Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales hit back-to-back home runs, Aledmys Diaz and Billy McKinney also connected and host Toronto beat Balitmore to improve to 9-0 at home this season against the struggling Orioles. Toronto starter Sam Gaviglio (3-6) earned his first victory since May 25 at Philadelphia after allowing 2 runs on 6 hits over 7 innings.

TWINS 5, WHITE SOX 2 Eddie Rosario singled in the ninth inning, advanced to second base on a fielding error, and he and Joe Mauer scored on Jorge Polanco's single that gave visiting Minnesota three late runs that secured a victory over Chicago.

Sports on 08/22/2018