18-wheeler driver arrested after crash with Arkansas school bus that injured 6, authorities say by Texarkana Gazette staff | Today at 10:17 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption James Raines, 55, of Texarkana

The driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a crash with an Arkansas public school bus Monday afternoon has been arrested.

James Raines, 55, of Texarkana was taken to the Hempstead County jail in Hope. He faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs, careless and prohibited driving, driving with license suspended and leaving the scene of an accident.

Records show he remained at the jail Thursday morning in lieu of $1,860 bond.

Six people on the bus were injured. The students received minor injuries, according to an Arkansas State Police dispatcher.

The crash occurred at U.S. Highway 67 and Hempstead County Road 189 about 3 miles east of Fulton.

