83-year-old central Arkansas man claims $100,000 lottery prize

An 83-year-old central Arkansas man claimed a $100,000 lottery prize this week, officials said.

According to social media posts from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Harry Snowden of Mayflower won the money on a $5 Bonus 7 scratch-off ticket.

The lottery said Snowden is retired from the military and law enforcement and described him as a "bear hunter." He's been married to his wife, Norma, for 63 years, the post states.

A call to the lottery requesting additional information, including where the ticket was purchased, was not immediately returned Thursday morning.