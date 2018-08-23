Sections
After federal court's ruling, Arkansas' abortion pills restriction remains on hold by The Associated Press | Today at 12:14 p.m. 1comment

LITTLE ROCK — A federal appeals court says it won't allow Arkansas to enforce a law that critics say would make the state the first in the U.S. to effectively ban abortion pills.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied a request by the state to put on hold a judge's order preventing Arkansas from enforcing the law.

That law says doctors who provide the pills must hold a contract with a physician with admitting privileges at a hospital who agrees to handle any complications.

Planned Parenthood has said its two facilities and another unaffiliated clinic in Little Rock have been unable to find a physician willing to contract with them.

The state's appeal over the preliminary injunction halting the law is still pending before the appeals court.

Check back for updates on this developing story and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

