Arkansan who served 30 years for murder has conviction overturned

LITTLE ROCK — A judge has overturned an Arkansas man's 1988 robbery and murder convictions and ordered prosecutors to either release or retry him.

District Court Judge Billy Roy Wilson granted a petition Tuesday by the Midwest Innocence Project, who appealed the convictions of John Brown. The group alleged the state withheld evidence that could have cast doubt on his guilt.

In 1992, Brown was convicted in the murder and robbery of an elderly woman in Fordyce. In 2015, one of Brown's co-defendants confessed to being alone at the murder.

The Midwest Innocence Project claimed that Brown's lawyer was "ineffective and corrupt."

The judge vacated Brown's convictions and gave the state 30 days to either release or retry Brown. A spokesman for the attorney general's office said officials are reviewing the decision.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

  • Slak
    August 23, 2018 at 4:42 p.m.

    If they let him out, where does he go to find the last 30 years?
