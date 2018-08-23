Cassonya Day, 38, of Little Rock.

A Little Rock woman accused of beating her daughter with a tree branch was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers patrolling in the 3000 block of 12th Street around 6:15 p.m. said they heard a minor crying loudly and responded.

They found Cassonya Day hitting her 16-year-old daughter in the left arm with a thin tree branch, according to an arrest report.

Records show the 38-year-old Little Rock resident was booked at 10 p.m. into the Pulaski County jail on a third-degree battery charge.

She remained at the jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of $5,500 bond.