Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall Weekend Ten In the news Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games John Brummett
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Little Rock woman accused of beating 16-year-old daughter with tree branch, arrested by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 3:29 p.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption Cassonya Day, 38, of Little Rock.

A Little Rock woman accused of beating her daughter with a tree branch was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers patrolling in the 3000 block of 12th Street around 6:15 p.m. said they heard a minor crying loudly and responded.

They found Cassonya Day hitting her 16-year-old daughter in the left arm with a thin tree branch, according to an arrest report.

Records show the 38-year-old Little Rock resident was booked at 10 p.m. into the Pulaski County jail on a third-degree battery charge.

She remained at the jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of $5,500 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • Guest0987
    August 23, 2018 at 3:44 p.m.

    Didn't they used to call them switches and weren't they used a lot back in the day? Not on me of course, though i had a teacher once who wacked me over the palm of my hand with a ruler for something I didn't do. I do not condone hitting anyone, just sayin.
  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    August 23, 2018 at 3:55 p.m.

    yep, they were called switches when i was a kid also. not that I ever had one used on me.
  • whydoyouask
    August 23, 2018 at 4:02 p.m.

    Spare the rod spoil the child.

  • Slak
    August 23, 2018 at 4:50 p.m.

    More fake news headlines.
    Yes, they are switches. Yes, I had to fetch them as part of the learning experience. It works very well.
    A lack of switching is likely the root cause of Proglib maliciousness.
    Hey! This window automatically capitalized "Proglib". Nice.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

After federal court's ruling, Arkansas' abortion pills restriction remains on hold
by ANDREW DeMILLO, The Associated Press
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
by The Associated Press
3 armed robberies reported in Little Rock over 24 hours, including 1 in which teen shot
by Jaime Dunaway
Arkansan who served 30 years for murder has conviction overturned
by The Associated Press
Thief used forklift to take ATM from Hot Springs bank, witnesses tell police
by Maggie McNeary
ADVERTISEMENT