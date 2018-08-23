Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall Weekend Ten In the news Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games John Brummett
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Change-of-plea hearing set for ex-bodyguard in shooting at Little Rock club by Linda Satter | Today at 4:30 a.m. 1comment

Kentrell Dominique Gwynn, a former bodyguard who was arrested last year in a July 1, 2017, shootout inside the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock, on Wednesday scheduled a change-of-plea hearing for Sept. 5 in federal court.

Gwynn and rapper Finese2Tymes, also known as Ricky Hampton, were arrested together on July 2, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala., where they went after leaving Little Rock so that Hampton could put on another concert. Both men are from Memphis.

Gwynn, who is facing two federal gun charges, was originally scheduled to be tried alongside Hampton beginning March 19. But Hampton pleaded guilty March 5 to being a felon in possession of a firearm in an incident outside a Forrest City nightclub early June 25, a week before the Power Ultra Lounge, and Gwynn's trial was postponed until Sept. 17.

Gwynn, also known as "Dirt," faces charges of providing a machine-gun style pistol to a convicted felon, Hampton, between May 26, 2017, and July 2, 2017, and possessing and transporting a .40-caliber handgun while working for Hampton between May 2017 and July 2, 2017.

Gwynn also faces 10 aggravated-assault charges in Pulaski County Circuit Court in connection with shots fired inside the Little Rock nightclub. Authorities said a .40-caliber pistol found in a thigh holster Gwynn was wearing when the Mercedes he was driving was stopped in Birmingham matched a shell casing found at the scene of the Little Rock shooting.

In the shooting, 25 people were wounded in the crossfire of what police later said was gang warfare, and three others were injured trying to escape from the second-story nightclub at 220 W. Sixth St., which permanently closed after the shooting. No one was killed.

Hampton wasn't charged in the Little Rock nightclub shooting, but others are charged in state court with shooting inside the club.

Authorities have said that the machine-gun style pistol, known as a "Draco," that Hampton admitted holding on June 25, 2017, outside the Forrest City nightclub, Club Envy, after he had finished performing, was purchased by Gwynn.

A female motorist told authorities that she saw Hampton standing in the doorway of a car holding the gun and screaming at her to get out of the way as his entourage moved toward her car about 2:45 a.m. outside the club.

Just after she was able to turn her car around and start to drive off, authorities said, the back windshield of her car shattered, and her neck was grazed by a bullet.

In pleading guilty to "upping the Draco" that night outside the club, Hampton insisted he didn't pull the trigger.

Hampton, who like Gwynn was 25 at the time of his arrest, was to be sentenced June 18, but the sentencing was postponed, and a new date hadn't been set as of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 08/23/2018

Print Headline: Change-of-plea hearing set for ex-bodyguard in shooting

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • Nodmcm
    August 23, 2018 at 7:16 a.m.

    These federal charges of providing a gun to a felon, worth up to ten years in federal prison, could be used every day in Little Rock to charge people. We have a huge problem in Little Rock with convicted felons possessing firearms that they use every day to rob and kill innocents. Somehow, our state charge of felon in possession is sneered at by many felons, and seemingly no one is ever charged with providing a firearm to a felon. But the charge is there, and we see it used in this notorious case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas AG releases 8 pages from her DHS file
by John Moritz
Trump reviles Cohen, alleges lies to get deal
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
State task force unveils proposal for one tax table
by Michael R. Wickline
More Arkansas lawmakers targeted in corruption probe, AG says
by John Moritz
Ex-handyman at Arkansas museum guilty of lizard pin theft
by Dave Hughes
ADVERTISEMENT