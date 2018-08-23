Sections
'Substantial amount' of hardware containing child porn seized from Arkansas home, police say; 1 arrested by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 1:50 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Jason Wilkins, 42, of Jonesboro.

A 42-year-old Arkansas man was taken into custody Wednesday after child pornography was found in his home, authorities said.

The arrest came about three weeks after the Jonesboro Police Department began monitoring Jason A. Wilkins' online activity, according to a news release.

Investigators with the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized a "substantial amount" of computer hardware containing child pornography from the home in the 700 block of West Jefferson Avenue, the release states.

Police said Wilkins was booked at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday into the Craighead County jail on charges of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

Records show he remained at the jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of $150,000.

