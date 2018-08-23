Sections
Coaches vote 5 Hogs to preseason All-SEC teams by Matt Jones | Today at 11:27 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas receiver De'Vion Warren returns a kickoff for a touchdown during a game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Fayetteville. - Photo by Benjamin Krain

FAYETTEVILLE — Five Arkansas players were voted to the coaches' preseason All-SEC teams on Thursday, but none to the first team.

Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt was voted second team by coaches. Third-team selections included offensive lineman Brian Wallace, linebacker De'Jon Harris, defensive back Santos Ramirez and kickoff returner De'Vion Warren.

Froholdt was a second-team pick and Harris and Ramirez were voted to the third team in the preseason media poll last month.

Arkansas' five selections were tied with South Carolina, Ole Miss and LSU for seventh-most in the conference. Vanderbilt had two and Tennessee had one player on the three teams.

Georgia led all SEC teams with 12 players, followed by Alabama with 10 and Auburn with nine. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

