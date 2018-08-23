GREERS FERRY LAKE Fishing overall is good and improving daily. There are lots of shad in the lake, and bass are schooling on the surface. Also follow rising water up the bank with spinnerbaits, jigs, small crankbaits and topwaters. In deep water, use Alabama rigs and Texas-rigged worms. Crappie are biting well all around the lake, especially up the rivers in and around the pole timber and brush piles. Use minnows or jigs tipped with minnows at 12-18 feet, and even some down to 30 feet. Bream are eating crawlers, crickets, inline spinners and small crankbaits. Blue, channel and flathead catfish are biting well. Walleye are moving shallower with the rise as well and can be caught at 15-25 feet on nightcrawlers, spoons and crankbaits on rocky flats. Hybrids and white bass are biting spoons, inline spinners, swimbaits and topwater baits at 25-55 feet.

LAKE OVERCUP Bass are chasing shad, and there are a lot of shad. Crappie are doing well on minnows and jigs at 8-12 feet. Catfish are being caught on jugs and trotline with bream minnows and nightcrawlers.

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON POOL) Black bass fishing is good off jetties. Use shad-colored spinnerbaits and chartreuse crankbaits. Bream are on the jetty tops and biting worms moved slowly over the bottom. Catfish are biting worms and catalpa worms on the back sides of jetties and on points. White bass have moved to where the mudline and the clear water meet. Use shad-colored crankbaits.

