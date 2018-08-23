Former worker at Arkansas daycare accused in third sexual assault

A former employee of an Arkansas daycare was arrested for the third time Thursday on a sexual assault charge, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department, 24-year-old Nathan Clemons was taken into custody after the continuing investigation found a third victim.

Clemons had previously bonded out of jail after his June 29 and Aug. 8 arrests.

Clemons' first arrest was on charges he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy at his job at Mary's Little Lamb Preschool, according to a probable cause affidavit. The boy told his parents Clemons had given him a massage during "movie time" and had touched him inappropriately. The second arrest was made after a girl made a sexual assault accusation, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The Rogers resident was being held in the Benton County jail on a second-degree sexual assault charge as of Thursday evening, records show. No bail had been set.