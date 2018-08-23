Sections
The Recruiting Guy Future Hog RB A'Montae Spivey talks decision by Richard Davenport | August 23, 2018 at 10:44 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Chad Morris, Lateisha Spivey, A'Montae Spivey, Jeff Traylor

Running back A'Monate Spivey, an Arkansas commitment, made his second appearance on Recruiting Thursday to talk about his decision to be a Razorback.

Spivey, 6-1, 207, of Phenix City (Ala.) Central picked the Hogs over LSU, Purdue, Cincinnati and others on Aug. 6. He and his mother visited Fayetteville in June.

He rushed 74 times for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.

Relationship with running backs coach Jeff Traylor and education swayed him to be a Hog:

"Coach Traylor is an awesome guy along with some other coaches. It was just me being able to get there and kind of experience SEC life. Coach Morris wants all of his guys graduating in three years so that was a big sell for my mom."

