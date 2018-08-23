DEAR READERS: It's a Pima primer! Pima cotton comes from a variety of cotton plant whose fibers are longer, softer and stronger than ordinary cotton (which is known as "upland cotton").

Pima cotton is made of ELS fibers (extra-long staple, in the trade) and makes for a higher-quality garment, bedsheet or other household cotton item.

Pima cotton tends to pill less, last longer and hold up better in the laundry, and, as you can imagine, items manufactured with Pima cotton typically are more expensive than conventional upland cotton.

Industry experts estimate that less than 5 percent of the world's cotton production is Pima cotton.

P.S. Egyptian cotton is Pima cotton grown in Egypt!

DEAR HELOISE: So many people now have reusable water bottles. To keep your water bottle clean, an inexpensive baby bottle brush does a great job. It also can be used for tall cups or glasses.

-- Mary G., Bluemont, Va.

DEAR READERS: Riboflavin is an ingredient you see listed on the side of many boxes, but do you know what it is?

Riboflavin is vitamin B-2. Lots of dairy products and leafy greens provide riboflavin naturally, and fortifying grains and cereals with riboflavin is common.

Along with helping produce energy, Riboflavin also helps your body process fats and drugs.

Riboflavin is bright yellow, and it even glows in the dark!

DEAR HELOISE: I have several broomstick skirts, and after wearing them and sitting, the back crinkles smooth out. I start at the waistband and twist the skirt as tight as I can until it curls back on itself. I put it in a shower cap and clip the opening together.

When I want to wear it again, I take it out and shake it, and it's ready to wear.

-- Judy in Pasadena, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: My hint is how to save jigsaw puzzle pieces after you put together the puzzles. I purchase cheap zippered plastic bags and put the pieces in them after. It saves the pieces from getting lost.

-- Mary J., Alpena, Mich.

DEAR HELOISE: I cover the backs of my hands with sunscreen when I'm driving. The sun beats down, and I want to limit the signs of aging on my hands.

-- Jennifer J. in Florida

