The Recruiting Guy Highly regarded 2020 Georgia receiver plans visit to Arkansas by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:11 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp works with receiver Tyson Morris on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Fayetteville. - Photo by Ben Goff

Arkansas 2020 receiver target Ze’Vian Capers and his coach Terry Crowder, an Arkansas native, were guests of this week's Recruiting Thursday.

Capers, 6-4, 205, 4.61 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Alpharetta, (Ga.) Denmark has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Louisville, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Capers plans to visit the Hogs:

"I will be visiting Arkansas when they play Alabama and I've very excited to visit Arkansas and see the atmosphere."

Not a trash talker:

"My favorite thing about playing receiver is more of kind of embarrassing the DB. If they like to talk trash, I really don't like to talk trash. I just show my game a little bit. Like I score a touchdown on them like that's kind of my way to talk trash to them."

Crowder on the University of Arkansas:

"It's kind of a special deal for me. I just love the university I always have. I grew up in Fort Smith Arkansas. Anytime that will go play for them I'm extremely proud."

Crowder on Capers:

"I've had some really, really good players. Ze'Vian is going to be the best I've ever coached."

