Highly regarded 2020 Georgia receiver plans visit to Arkansas

Arkansas 2020 receiver target Ze’Vian Capers and his coach Terry Crowder, an Arkansas native, were guests of this week's Recruiting Thursday.

Capers, 6-4, 205, 4.61 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Alpharetta, (Ga.) Denmark has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Louisville, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Capers plans to visit the Hogs:

"I will be visiting Arkansas when they play Alabama and I've very excited to visit Arkansas and see the atmosphere."

Not a trash talker:

"My favorite thing about playing receiver is more of kind of embarrassing the DB. If they like to talk trash, I really don't like to talk trash. I just show my game a little bit. Like I score a touchdown on them like that's kind of my way to talk trash to them."

Crowder on the University of Arkansas:

"It's kind of a special deal for me. I just love the university I always have. I grew up in Fort Smith Arkansas. Anytime that will go play for them I'm extremely proud."

Crowder on Capers:

"I've had some really, really good players. Ze'Vian is going to be the best I've ever coached."