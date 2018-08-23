Happy birthday. This solar return brings you more attention than you're used to, but you'll know just what to do with it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You really want the best for the group. You leave your ego out of the decision-making process.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Light comes from the outside; appearance comes from inside. Everyone assembles it inside his or her own mind. That's why they each see it so differently. Right now, you're seeing more underlying emotion than the others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Do not give up on your difficult project. There is so much more you can do! One or two attempts are not nearly enough. As you approach your fifth or sixth try, the fates will favor your tenacity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's weird to want something and then, inexplicably, run in the opposite direction of it. But fearing what you want is normal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Trying to impress your love won't work. Go the other way. Be comfortable. Do what it takes to get there.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Children do not know how to take responsibility until adults show them how. It is entirely possible that the one who isn't stepping up to the plate may not have been taught to do right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A universal complexity: People are who they are instead of who you'd like them to be. Well, it's something to accept and even embrace. You'd be so bored if they always did as you preferred.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's a season for everything, and each season gets to decide its own timing. The timing will get more surprising these days, on both the global and the personal level.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When people act weird around you, it's because they don't want you to know all there is to know. That's fair. No one deserves to know everything. But it won't stop you from wondering.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It might seem that there's more work needed to get work than there is to do the work. This is true. Marketing is real.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Words are confusing. Intentions get muddled. History will go down not as a testament to intention but as a testament to action. Action always speaks loudest, clearest and with the most direct message.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your mind isn't working in the usual way, which makes you uniquely equipped for today's challenge. Hopefully, you'll accept the proposal posed by a kindred soul in need.

Weekend on 08/23/2018