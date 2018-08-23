• Kandice Mason, a middle-school teacher in Raeford, N.C., who calls pole dancing an art form and a good way to stay in shape, was suspended from her job while district officials investigate whether she violated a school role-models policy after she posted a video of her dancing on her Facebook account.

• Taequan Mitchell, 17, of Savannah, Ga., is being called a hero for waking an 85-year-old neighbor whose house had caught fire from a faulty air conditioner and pulling the elderly man to safety before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

• Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister, warned that he knows "now how to educate these idiots if they are caught" after two English-speaking tourists stripped down to bathe in a fountain in front of the country's "tomb of the unknown soldier" monument in Rome.

• Bob Newcomb, 75, of Harviell, Mo., is still hospitalized two weeks after suffering 16 rib fractures, two broken vertebrae and a collapsed lung when he was trampled by two rodeo bulls that began to fight as he was loading them into a trailer.

• Mark Opgrande, the county jail spokesman in Oklahoma City, said several inmates on the 12th floor who had knocked a hole in the wall were caught lowering strips of bedsheets to the ground to smuggle marijuana, Ecstasy pills, tobacco and cellphones into the lockup.

• Dakota Walker, 21, of Topeka, Kan., was sentenced to 6½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing five banks in four states between November 2016 and January 2017.

• Charlette Solis, a police spokesman in Mobile, Ala., said investigators are trying to find the owner of an old, brown briefcase that a resident turned in and that contained 17 individually wrapped items, including what appear to be fossilized fish, animal teeth and a small human mask.

• Jeffrey Tomerlin, 45, was arrested on assault and public-intoxication charges in Nashville, Tenn., after police say he threw a biscuit at his ex-girlfriend's face, and threatened to kill her and her new boyfriend.

• Jordan Taylor, 20, a grocery stock clerk in Baton Rouge, is being recognized for his act of kindness toward an autistic 17-year-old that was filmed and posted online, receiving a new car and more than $100,000 raised through crowdfunding to attend Grambling State University so he can study to become a math teacher.

