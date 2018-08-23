El Salvador ties to China worry U.S.

BEIJING -- China and the U.S. are sparring over El Salvador's decision to drop Taiwan in favor of diplomatic relations with Beijing, with a Chinese spokesman Wednesday accusing Washington of trying to deter other nations from making a similar switch.

Speaking at a daily briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said El Salvador had "made the right decision," and "no one is in a position to point fingers at or interfere in it."

"The U.S. established ties with China nearly four decades ago. However, the U.S. government now on the one hand is thwarting and even deterring other countries from ... establishing normal relations with China," Lu said.

While the United States formally recognizes only China, it remains a close Taiwanese ally and maintains a de facto embassy in the island's capital, Taipei.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, is now left with just 17 diplomatic allies as China ratchets up pressure on the island to endorse Beijing's "one-China" principle.

El Salvador's announcement Monday prompted the U.S. ambassador to the South American country, Jean Manes, to tweet that the decision "is worrisome for many reasons" and "without doubt this will impact our relationship with the government."

Saudis seek death for female activist

Saudi Arabia, which has one of the highest execution rates in the world, is taking the rare step of seeking the death penalty for a 29-year-old female activist accused of encouraging demonstrations for greater rights for the Shiite Muslim minority, the advocacy group Human Rights Watch said.

Most executions in Saudi Arabia are by beheading, a method used to kill 48 people over a four-month period this year.

Saudi Arabia has executed many women, and Shiite activists convicted of terrorism or political crimes have been sentenced to death as well. But calls for capital punishment for a woman in a case of nonviolent political crime are highly unusual.

The case "sets a dangerous precedent for other women activists currently behind bars," Human Rights Watch said in a report Tuesday.

The woman at the center of the case, Israa al-Ghomgham, is one of six Shiites in the predominantly Sunni kingdom who have been charged with fomenting protests in the Qatif area of Eastern province, home to a high concentration of Shiites and the site of sporadic street protests against what many call systematic discrimination.

300 migrants rush fence, enter Spain

MADRID -- About 300 migrants stormed fences separating Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco on Wednesday, and 116 of them made it onto European soil, authorities said.

Seven policemen were burned by acid and quicklime, a skin irritant, thrown by some of the migrants as they overran border defenses, the Guardia Civil said.

Five of the migrants who got into Ceuta required hospital treatment for their injuries, a Guardia Civil statement said.

The migrants launched their assault around 9 a.m., just as many Moroccan police were at an open-air prayer ceremony marking the start of annual festivities.

The assault came a month after more than 600 migrants got past the high, barbed-wire fences in the year's biggest assault.

Sub-Saharan Africans living illegally in Morocco try to enter Europe each year by scaling fences surrounding Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's other North African enclave.

The two enclaves recently received reinforcements of 60 police officers each, the Guardia Civil said.

