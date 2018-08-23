Sections
TEXAS LEAGUE Late runs break game open for Drillers by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:23 a.m. 0comments

The Tulsa Drillers scored three runs in both the eighth and ninth innings Wednesday night to pad an 8-1 victory over the Arkansas Travelers in front of 2,277 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Already leading 2-1 going into the eighth inning, the Drillers got an RBI double from Cael Brockmeyer and a two-run double from Zach Reks to take a 5-1 lead. They also were aided by two Travelers errors and a wild pitch by reliever Bryan Bonnell.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chris Mazza (1-1, 3.81 ERA); Drillers: RHP Yadier Alvarez (1-2, 4.74 ERA)

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids). Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTIONS Back to School theme night with free admission for teachers. Donate two new school supplies for a $3 admission discount.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Brockmeyer added another RBI double in the ninth inning and Keibert Ruiz had an RBI single to push the lead to 7-1. Brockmeyer scored on a wild pitch by right-hander Wyatt Mills, the Travs' third wild pitch of the game.

The Travs' lone run came in the seventh inning when Donnie Walton hit a two-out double to right field and scored on an RBI single by Chuck Taylor.

Tulsa starter Dustin May (1-1) threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed 4 hits with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts to earn the victory.

Arkansas starter Anthony Misiewicz (2-11) took the loss after allowing 1 earned run on 5 hits with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts over 6 innings.

Sports on 08/23/2018

Print Headline: Late runs break game open for Drillers

