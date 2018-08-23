We are saddened to report the Aug. 15 passing of Chi hospitality empress Lulu Cheng Chi, often referred to by family, friends and customers as "Mama" Chi. She was 71.

She was born May 19, 1947, in Shanghai and later moved with her family to Taipei, Taiwan, where she attended college and married I-Kang "Bill" Chi. They moved in 1981 to Little Rock, where she opened a place on Geyer Springs Road called Cuisine of China. In 1993 they opened the original Chi's in a sumptuous piece of Asian-American architecture on a bluff overlooking the intersection of West Markham Street and Shackleford Road. (The family just closed it a couple of months ago and consolidated it, including the weekend dim sum service, into what had been an outlying branch, Chi's Chinese Cuisine, on Chenal Parkway.)

Subsequent and still operating Chi family-owned restaurants in the Heights include Sushi Cafe, Lulu's Crab Boil and Prospect Bar and Grill; in west Little Rock, Sushi Cafe West and La Madeleine; and Chi's Asian Cafe in Riverdale. They have had past ownership stakes in Crazy Hibachi in North Little Rock and Sekisui in west Little Rock.

She is survived by her husband; two children, Dr. Jasen "Thuy" Chi and Jacob Chi; two sisters; and six grandchildren. Says Jasen Chi, on behalf of the family: "She touched many lives. Her one goal was always to better those around her through her restaurants. She loved her staff, loved her customers. There is a glowing part of her in all of us."