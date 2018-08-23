ASTROS 10, MARINERS 7

SEATTLE -- Martin Maldonado and Tyler White each homered and had three hits, helping the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 10-7 on Wednesday night.

Maldonado had three RBI and White had two. The Astros led 9-1 before the Mariners got one back in the fifth and added five more in the sixth.

Charlie Morton (13-3) got the victory despite allowing six runs before leaving the game with no one out in the sixth.

Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth to earn his 10th save and first as an Astro. The closer was acquired from Toronto last month and joined the team a week later after finishing a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Marco Gonzales (12-9) was pitching on 8 days of rest but allowed 8 runs and 11 hits before leaving with no one out in the fourth. Gonzales has given up 23 earned runs and 38 hits in his last 20 innings over 4 starts.

The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the first with an RBI triple for White before Gonzales' wild pitch enabled White to score from third. White's home run came in the ninth.

The big inning for the Astros was the fourth, when they sent 10 to the plate and scored 5 runs to take an 8-1 lead.

Gonzales gave up six consecutive hits to start the inning before he was replaced by reliever Nick Rumbelow. Maldonado's home run came one inning later to make it 9-1.

Oakland's 4-2 loss to Texas on Wednesday gives the Astros a one-game lead in the AL West.

Nelson Cruz and Mitch Haniger each had home runs for the Mariners. Cruz hit an upper-deck shot in the fourth for his 31st home run. Haniger's two-run home run in the sixth inning was his 20th of the season.

BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 0 Kendrys Morales homered for the fourth consecutive game, Thomas Pannone and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and host Toronto beat Baltimore.

WHITE SOX 7, TWINS 3 Adam Engel broke a tie with a two-run home run in a five-run fifth, Carlos Rodon pitched six strong innings and Chicago beat visiting Minnesota.

RANGERS 4, ATHLETICS 2 Mike Minor pitched six scoreless innings of one-hit ball to win his fourth consecutive, Joey Gallo hit his 33rd home run and Texas beat host Oakland.

RED SOX 10, INDIANS 4 Xander Bogaerts hit two solo home runs, former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi had a three-run double to cap a big fourth inning and Boston beat visiting Cleveland.

RAYS 6, ROYALS 3 Brandon Lowe and Mallex Smith drove in two runs each, and host Tampa Bay moved five games over .500 for the first time this season with a victory over Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, REDS 0 Rookie Freddy Peralta tossed seven scoreless innings and drove in a run with his first career hit to lead Milwaukee past visiting Cincinnati.

BRAVES 2, PIRATES 1 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit another leadoff home run and Freddie Freeman had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to lift Atlanta over host Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 8, PHILLIES 7 Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lift Washington over visiting Philadelphia.

METS 5, GIANTS 3 Todd Frazier homered and hit an RBI double, Noah Syndergaard pitched six effective innings and host New York beat San Francisco.

ROCKIES 6, PADRES 2 Ian Desmond laced a two-run triple in the sixth inning and Jon Gray threw effectively into the seventh in leading Colorado over visiting San Diego.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 8, TIGERS 2 Jon Lester pitched into the sixth inning and Chicago homered three times, finally breaking out of their offensive funk in a victory over host Detroit.

MARLINS 9, YANKEES 3 The Marlins' Miguel Rojas hit a three-run home run in the sixth, his 10th of the year, and last-place Miami beat visiting New York.

