An undisclosed number of Arkansas lawmakers are being investigated by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office in an ongoing state and federal corruption probe, her office announced Wednesday.

Deputy Attorney General Lloyd Warford revealed the office's look into one or more lawmakers -- he declined to name them -- a day after charges stemming from the investigation were brought against a health care executive accused of Medicaid fraud.

The executive, Helen Balding, formerly worked as a billing director for Preferred Family Healthcare, one of several organizations accused of funneling kickbacks to lawmakers. Federal investigations have netted convictions against four former lawmakers, while a sitting state senator has been implicated in court documents.

In response to reporters' questions, Warford said the department is looking into a lawmaker or lawmakers who have not yet been charged with crimes.

Warford also said he is "reasonably certain there will be more people charged" in connection with Preferred Family Healthcare.

The deputy attorney general's comments came during a news conference Rutledge held with the intention of releasing previously redacted versions of her state personnel file, which had been a subject of criticism during her ongoing re-election campaign. First, however, Rutledge said she wanted to highlight recent work done by her deputies, including the charges brought against Balding.

That prompted inquiries from reporters about whether future charges should be expected. As reporters sought more details from Warford, Rutledge eventually intervened, saying specifics would be released if and when more charges are filed.

Warford said the attorney general's office will communicate with federal investigators also pursuing the case before further charges are filed.

