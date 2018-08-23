• The finances of an intensely private Aretha Franklin, soon will become very public in Oakland County, Mich., Probate Court because she left no will or trust. Franklin's four sons filed a document Tuesday listing themselves as interested parties in her estate, the Detroit Free Press reported. One document signed by her son Kecalf Franklin, and her estate attorney, David Bennett, checked a box acknowledging the absence of a will. "The decedent died intestate and after exercising reasonable diligence, I am unaware of any unrevoked testamentary instrument relating to property located in this state as defined" under the law, the form reads. Franklin, 76, died Aug. 16 at her Detroit home. "I was after her for a number of years to do a trust," said Los Angeles attorney Don Wilson, who represented Franklin in entertainment matters for the past 28 years. "It would have expedited things and kept them out of probate, and kept things private." As Franklin's attorney in copyright matters, song publishing and record deals, Wilson said at this point it's impossible to place a dollar figure on the value of her song catalog. He said she did maintain ownership of her original compositions, which include well-known hits such as "Think" and "Rock Steady." Under Michigan law, the assets of an unmarried person who dies without a will are divided equally among any children. Wilson said many people, famous and not, fail to prepare a will. "Nobody likes to give careful thought to their own demise," he said.

• A lost Mick Jagger duet with Carly Simon has been found more than 45 years after it was first recorded. The song, apparently never heard in public, appears to have been recorded in 1972 and was found recently on a tape owned by Rolling Stones collector Matt Lee of London. Believed to be named "Fragile," the song is a slow love ballad that has Jagger and Simon seemingly sitting together at a piano and singing. Simon spoke about the lost duet in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone magazine. "We had this little back and forth at the piano for about an hour," Simon said. She also sang a line of the song from memory: "Funny, funny, funny, funny, funny, How love can make you cry." That matches with Lee's recording, except Jagger and Simon appear to sing "change" instead of "cry." Jagger does most of the singing, with Simon adding some harmonies. Simon and Jagger worked together in 1972 when the Rolling Stones frontman supposedly sang backup vocals on Simon's hit "You're So Vain." Lee, an entrepreneur from London, declined to say where the song tape came from, adding that he sent a copy of the song to the magazine. "I'm not doing it for the money," Lee said. "I'm a collector. My motive for sending it to Rolling Stone was to pass it to Carly."

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

Singer Mick Jagger attends The Rolling Stones "Exhibitionism" exhibit opening night party at Industria on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in New York.

Photo by The New York Times file photo

Carly Simon is shown in this file photo.

A Section on 08/23/2018