ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick said Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a rare neu-rological disorder that causes weakness in various parts of the body, and the four-time Pro Bowl player isn’t sure on a time-table for a return.

Frederick said he has received two treatments for Guillain-Barre Syndrome over the past 48 hours and that the treat-ments will continue for several days.

Frederick, 27, has started all 83 games, including three playoff games, since the Cowboys drafted him late in the first round in 2013. That streak is likely in jeopardy with the opener 21/2 weeks away, Sept. 9 at Carolina.

According to the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Guillain-Barre causes the body to attack a network of nerves around the brain and spinal cord. Most people recover from even the most severe cases of the auto-immune disease, but some will con-tinue to have some degree of weakness, according to the institute.

The NFL stood by its controversial helmet-hitting rule Wednesday, saying after members of the competition committee spoke via conference call that the rule would be kept as is.

The NFL did clarify that "inadvertent or incidental contact" made by a player on a hit should not result in a penalty under the rule.

"The committee resolved that there will be no changes to the rule as approved by clubs this spring, which includes no additional use of instant replay," Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, said in a written statement released by the league. "The committee also determined that inadvertent or incidental contact with the helmet and/or face mask is not a foul."

The rule, ratified by owners in May, makes it a 15-yard penalty for a player to lower his head and use his helmet to deliver a hit on an opponent. A player is subject to a possible ejection, reviewable by replay, and to a potential fine or suspension by the league for an egregious violation.

There have been 51 penalties assessed under the new rule through 33 preseason games.

Some players and fans have been highly critical of the rule, saying it is difficult to officiate properly and puts an unreasonable burden on players to avoid such contact. But the NFL says the rule is an important and necessary player-safety provision.

"As all adjust to the new rule, we will continue to provide video feedback and examples of fouls and incorrect calls to coaches, players and officials over the next two weeks and throughout the season as this new rule is implemented," Vincent said in the statement.

After missing the majority of training camp because of a concussion, Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West was released Wednesday morning.

West led the Chiefs with 634 rushing yards after Jamaal Charles tore his ACL in 2015, and afterward, West and fellow running back Spencer Ware signed contract extensions through the 2018 season. By releasing West, the Chiefs will save $1.65 million in salary cap space, according to Sportrac.

West, who was entering his fifth season with the organization, suffered a concussion three days into training camp and ended up missing 11 days of practice. He was cleared to fully practice on Monday before being cut.

In his absence, new running back Damien Williams stepped up to take first- and second-team snaps along with starter Kareem Hunt. Though limited with his ongoing recovery from knee injury, Ware was also in the mix for first- and second-team work.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts re-signed running back Tion Green after putting Josh Ferguson on the waived-injured list.

It's the latest move by the Colts to reinforce a backfield plagued by injuries.

Green joined the roster last week after injuries to Marlon Mack and Robert Turbin left the Colts with only three healthy backs on the roster. He was waived Friday after Ferguson returned from an injury.

But Ferguson left Monday night's game against Baltimore in the first half with an injured groin and did not return.

So the Colts brought back Green on Wednesday.

Ferguson will go on injured reserve if he clears waivers. He's played the last two seasons in Indy.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have released kicker Cairo Santos, a day after claiming Jason Myers off waivers from Seattle.

The team signed free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis to the active roster with its corresponding move Wednesday.

Santos signed with the Jets in March, but was unable to kick in training camp because of a groin injury suffered late last season while with Chicago. Coach Todd Bowles said New York could add another kicker to compete with Myers and Taylor Bertolet.

TEMPE, Ariz. -- A day after he returned to work from a five-week suspension, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim apologized to the organization, the team's fans and "most of all" his family for the DUI arrest that forced his absence.

Keim, speaking at a news conference Wednesday, called his decision to drive under the influence a poor choice.

He said "it's an honor and privilege to work in the National Football League" and the Cardinals organization. "I failed to live up to the standards and expectations and I'm sorry," he said.

Keim said after several weeks of self-examination he returns a better man.

Keim was arrested July 4 in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler a short distance from his home. He pleaded guilty to extreme DUI on July 17, the same day he was suspended from his job by Cardinals President Michael Bidwill.

