O-lineman discusses excitement over Arkansas offer

Offensive lineman Brady Latham was "over the moon" about his Arkansas offer this week and he joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss his excitement.

Latham, 6-5, 290 of Jenks, Oklahoma, visited Fayetteville in early March and on July 27 for the Wooo Pig Nic cookout. He also has offers from New Mexico, Utah State and several others.

Learned of his offer from offensive line coach Dustin Fry:

"A couple days ago I had a really good conversation with Coach Fry and that's when they offered and I was just ecstatic. Really excited."

Why so excited about the offer:

"Just because I think Arkansas is a great place. Both times I've been up there I've really loved it. All the people there I've met have been super kind. Also very welcoming, very family like."

Weighed 210 pounds two years ago. Played at 245 pounds as a junior and has since added another 45 pounds:

"I started off by stop playing baseball so I could focus on football because they wanted to keep me skinny. I needed to get in the weight room. I needed to eat a bunch more."