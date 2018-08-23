Officials identify 2 people hurt in plane's crash landing on Arkansas River island

Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette - 08-22-2018 - First responders examine a small plane after it crash landed near the Bredlow Corner Community in Pulaski County. The pilot said he was experiencing engine problems and was trying to land at a farm airstrip. Only minor injuries were reported according to authorities.

Authorities have identified the two people injured Wednesday when a small plane crash-landed on an island in the Arkansas River near England.

Pilot James N. Brown, 44, and passenger James D. Brown, 20, were flying the four-seat aircraft to Pine Bluff when the engine began to malfunction, Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Thursday.

The pilot transmitted an emergency signal about 1 p.m. and triedto land the plane, a Piper Cherokee, in a field near the 18000 block of Arkansas 161, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The release states the plane's landing gear broke when the plane went down. Additionally, the nose detached from the cockpit, and the propeller was partially buried in the ground.

The Mountain Home residents were able to walk away from the wreckage with only minor cuts and bruises and a little back pain, said Dan Noble, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management. They were taken by helicopter to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Federal Aviation Administration officials went to the scene Wednesday to investigate what engine trouble the pilot may have experienced.

Authorities investigate a small plane that crash-landed in Pulaski County on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Pulaski County sheriff's office)



Approximate location of crash landing.