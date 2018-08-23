Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall Weekend Ten In the news Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games John Brummett
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Outdoors Calendar Today at 2:12 a.m. 0comments

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

AUGUST

25 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

25 Garland County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hamp Williams Facility. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com

25 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Brewer, south ramp. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

25 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Greers Ferry Lake, Devils Fork ramp. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

SEPTEMBER

1 Get5Bass Summer Series bass championship. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 6:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Entry fee $100. Frank Leone (479) 858-2883

1 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina. Cash prizes to top three winners in flights for men, women, and youth. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries around Greers Ferry Lake. John Keeling Baker (501) 688-8850

7-8 Independence County chapter of Ducks Unlimited BBQ contest. Riverside Park. Bill Couch (501) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

8 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, state park ramp.info@metroareabassclub.com

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas AG releases 8 pages from her DHS file
by John Moritz
Trump reviles Cohen, alleges lies to get deal
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
State task force unveils proposal for one tax table
by Michael R. Wickline
More Arkansas lawmakers targeted in corruption probe, AG says
by John Moritz
Ex-handyman at Arkansas museum guilty of lizard pin theft
by Dave Hughes
ADVERTISEMENT