A newspaper carrier for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was shot and his car was stolen while he was working his route Wednesday morning in Little Rock, authorities said.

Howard Shelton, 60, told police he was delivering a newspaper to a customer on Bouresse Drive at 4:30 a.m. when he noticed a person running toward his 2015 Chrysler 300.

The address is south of the Cantrell Road and Chenal Parkway intersection.

The gunman fired a shot at Shelton before he entered the car and began to drive away, according to a report from the Police Department.

The report states that Shelton grabbed the handgun through the driver's-side door and was dragged beside the car as the robber fled west on Trelon Drive, along with another red vehicle.

Democrat-Gazette circulation director Larry Graham said Shelton was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off the pavement when the robber fired the gun.

Officers wrote that Shelton was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound in his lower left leg and multiple cuts.

Graham said Shelton was released later that morning with orders to stay off his feet and keep his injured leg elevated.

