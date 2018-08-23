Shade Trees on Playgrounds Program

The Forestry Commission of the Arkansas Agriculture Department chose Parkview Elementary School in Crawford County to participate in the "Shade Trees on Playgrounds" program.

The program was organized to lower adult skin cancer risk by reducing childhood exposure to direct sunlight where children play. Winning schools each receive five shade trees, mulch, watering supplies and planting guidelines after participating in program training.

Schools are invited to submit S.T.O.P. applications annually. To qualify, participating schools must lack shade, agree to use Arkansas Forestry Commission curriculum to emphasize the importance of trees and forestry in Arkansas, hold a tree planting ceremony with students and agree to long-term maintenance of the planted shade trees. AFC personnel assist with the transport and planting of the trees.

The application period for the 2019 S.T.O.P. program will begin in April.

Information: agriculture.arkansas.gov/stop-program1, (479) 228-7929.

AAUW Fellowship

The American Association of University Women awarded an American fellowship to Leila Beigi who is pursuing a doctorate in English at the University of Arkansas. The funding helps women continue their education and research, especially given that the growing burden of student debt disproportionately impacts women.

Diamonds present Girl Scout adult awards

The Girl Scout Diamonds district of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas recognized several local leaders for their service during the organization's annual meeting and leadership conference July 28 at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

Marj Bernhardt of Bella Vista received the highest award of recognition offered by Girl Scouts a "Thanks" badge. The Thanks badge honors an individual whose ongoing commitment, leadership and service has had an impact for Girl Scouts.

Charlie Adams of Springdale, Stacey Phillips of Bentonville and T.A. Wyatt of Springdale all received an honor pins recognizing their service for the Girl Scout Leadership Experience , which has an impact on two or more areas of service.

Allison Clark of Cave Springs and Amy Fugere of Rogers both received the Diamonds "Rookie of the Year" awards for their service in their first years with the organization.

NWA Business Women's Conference award winners

The Northwest Arkansas Business Women's Conference announced the award winners for the upcoming conference. Meredith Lowry was selected as the the 2018 Young Woman of the Year and Jennifer LaPerre selected as the 2018 Woman of the Year. Each award is presented to a woman who makes significant contributions to her community. Each will be presented the awards at the annual conference Sept. 18, hosted by the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lowry is a practicing patent attorney at Wright, Lindsey and Jennings. In 2015, she drafted the legislation to protect the likeness of individual Arkansas residents from commercialization -- which is commonly known as the Broyles Act -- and is the most recent legislative change to intellectual property law in Arkansas. She was named a "Rising Star" by Mid-South Super Lawyers from 2012 to 2015 in the field of intellectual property and is included in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in Patent Law. She is an active volunteer in Northwest Arkansas, lending her time to several committees and organizations, including the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas.

LaPerre is vice president of Partner Solutions for Mercy Virtual. She works with administrative and clinical leaders to integrate virtual solutions into patient care. Prior to joining Mercy Virtual, LaPerre led the development of Walmart Care Clinics. She also was responsible for strategic initiatives for Walmart Health and Wellness. She is active across Northwest Arkansas with many organizations, including Mercy Foundation and Circle of Life.

The Northwest Arkansas Business Women's Conference is celebrating its 20th year and will be held at John Q Hammons Center in Rogers. Limited tickets are still available at nwabusinesswomensconference.com.

Roe attends convention

Wanda Roe of Pea Ridge recently attended the international convention of Delta Kappa Gamma International in Austin, Texas. Roe, a past state president and member of five international committees, sang in the 200-member chorus. She is a 50-year member of the society, which is a professional group of educators.

NAN Our Town on 08/23/2018