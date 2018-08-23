Little Rock Christian was one of the state's highest-scoring teams in 2017, averaging 46.0 points per game. But the Warriors' dreams of a Class 5A state championship ended in a 56-42 first-round home loss to Wynne.

While Little Rock Christian's offense scored 42 points against Wynne, the Yellowjackets rushed for 543 yards to send the Warriors to an early exit despite finishing the regular season at 9-1.

Warriors at a glance COACH Eric Cohu CONFERENCE 5A-Central 2017 RECORD 9-2, 6-1 KEY RETURNERS QB Justice Hill (Sr., 5-11, 175), RB Kendel Givens (Jr., 5-8, 220), WR Chris Hightower (Jr., 6-2, 185), WR/FS MJ Loggins (Sr., 5-8, 158), LB Grant McElmurry (Sr., 6-1, 210) SCHEDULE DATE;OPPONENT Aug. 24;Batesville Aug. 31;at Vilonia Sept. 14;Greenbrier Sept. 21;at Watson Chapel* Sept. 28;at Pulaski Academy* Oct. 5;Little Rock Fair* Oct. 12;Little Rock Parkview* Oct. 19;at White Hall* Oct. 26;Maumelle* Nov. 1;at Beebe* *5A-Central game

Pulaski County Preview The 14th in a series previewing Pulaski County high school football teams

It's a memory that stuck with the Warriors throughout the offseason.

"It was a great regular season, but a poor postseason," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "We tried to use it as motivation this year. The fellas had a bad taste in their mouths being put out in round one. All winter, all spring, there's been a sense of urgency to capitalize on the season.

"It's a motivating factor to keep us hungry for this year."

Senior safety MJ Loggins called the first-round loss disappointing.

"We were expecting to do big things," Loggins said. "We didn't make it to where we wanted to. We had to move on, and we're looking forward to making it deeper in the playoffs this year."

Senior Justice Hill takes over as the Warriors' starting quarterback.

Hill, who has orally committed to play basketball at the University of Arkansas, played wide receiver and backed up Jackson Bowersock at quarterback in 2017. He caught eight touchdown passes and threw five scoring passes.

As a freshman in 2015, Hill started at quarterback for Little Rock Christian's junior high team. Even though he played some at quarterback last season, this offseason has been an adjustment for Hill.

"A lot of it is new to me," Hill said. "High school football is more complex. I've played basketball for the majority of the summer. So, as soon as I got back out here, we got back to work, getting ready for the upcoming season and getting ready to lead the team."

Cohu has been pleased with Hill and is hoping he can be a boost not only on the field but also off the field for the Warriors.

"He's one of the best athletes in the state, but he's also got to be a leader," Cohu said. "He's done a good job and is rising up to that. That's going to be an important part of his game, leading others to step up their game."

Junior running back Kendel Givens had a team-high nine rushing touchdowns last season.

At wide receiver, junior Chris Hightower caught 42 passes for 695 yards and 9 touchdowns. Loggins also returns at wide receiver, having caught 24 passes for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns a year ago.

Defensively, the Warriors are led by Loggins and senior linebacker Grant McElmurry, who recorded a team-high 128 tackles last season. Also, senior defensive lineman Jack Mabry had 68½ tackles.

Little Rock Christian opens the season Friday against 5A-East Conference member Batesville, then travels to Vilonia on Aug. 31 before hosting Greenbrier on Sept. 14. The Warriors' 5A-Central opener is Sept. 21 at Watson Chapel.

Sports on 08/23/2018