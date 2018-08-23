3 armed robberies reported in Little Rock over 24 hours, including 1 in which teen shot

Authorities are investigating after three separate armed robberies were reported over a 24-hour period in Little Rock.

Police first responded shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, according to a report.

Officers wrote that a 17-year-old had been shot on the left side of his abdomen while trying to sell marijuana in a four-door sedan near Central High School about 2 p.m.

The victim said he was injured shortly after meeting three black males, who stole his $100 Air Jordan backpack.

Another youth reported that two armed robbers stole his cellphone and $120 while he was walking to a friend's house in the 9500 block of South Heights Road about 9:40 p.m.

The 16-year-old said one of the robbers pointed a gun at him and fired a round near his head to "show he meant business," according to the report.

As the pair fled, one of them dropped a gun, which the victim picked up and fired, the report states. Multiple rounds were returned, but no one was injured.

One gunman was described as a black male standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. The other was said to be a black male who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Police responded to a third robbery shortly after 2:45 a.m. Thursday at a shopping center on 1100 E. Roosevelt Road.

A report states that an individual wearing a white ski mask and black clothing pointed a handgun at a 34-year-old homeless man and demanded his belongings.

It was not clear if anything was stolen.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports.