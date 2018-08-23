Police: Guns, badge stolen from Arkansas officer's vehicle

Two guns and a police badge were stolen from an Arkansas officer's personal vehicle Friday night, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, the break-in occurred sometime between 10:40 p.m. and 11:53 p.m. while the vehicle was in the south parking lot of the Courtyard by Marriott at 900 Rogers Ave.

Listed as taken was a semiautomatic rifle, a tactical bag with at least one magazine, a semiautomatic handgun and a Fort Smith Police Department badge.

The agency did not release the officer's name due to "an administrative review."

No suspect was named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release