Thief used forklift to take ATM from Hot Springs bank, witnesses tell police by Maggie McNeary | Today at 3:53 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Hot Springs police said a thief used a forklift to steal an ATM from Combined Federal Credit Union at 203 Nash St. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Hot Springs Police Department)

A forklift was used to steal an ATM from a Hot Springs bank early Thursday, police said.

According to a news release from the city's Police Department, officers arrived at the Combined Federal Credit Union at 203 Nash St. around 5:15 a.m. They found "extensive" damage to the roof over the ATM, and the machine was gone, the release states.

Witnesses told police the thief removed the ATM with a forklift, then loaded it into a U-Haul truck.

About five hours later, authorities found the stolen ATM, a U-Haul truck and a forklift less than 1 mile away and behind a baseball field at Hot Springs High School, according to the release. Police said the ATM had been opened and the money inside taken.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.

