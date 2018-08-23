FAYETTEVILLE -- As soon as SEC veteran coach John Chavis got the full measure of Randy Ramsey -- the 6-4, 234-pound frame, the pass-rushing skills, the desire to wreck quarterbacks -- he paid the University of Arkansas senior a compliment.

"He's a natural," Chavis said. "No question about it. I've been blessed to be around and coach some of the best defensive ends in the country in college football, and I made the statement I'd love to have him for two or three years. He would have a resume put together because he does have elite talent at that position."

Defensive ends glance Returning starters Randy Ramsey (8 starts at OLB in 2017), McTelvin Agim (11, now at DT and DE) Losses T.J. Smith (moved to DT), Jake Hall (transferred), David Porter (moved to DT) Who’s back Jamario Bell, Michael Taylor Who’s new Dorian Gerald, Courtre Alexander, Nick Fulwider Walk-ons Damani Carter, Elias Hale, Griffin Hunt Analysis One of the least discussed positions this fall seems to operate with the understanding they will be let loose to attack the pocket more than the reading and reacting that summarized last year’s approach. Ramsey, if healthy, could have a breakout year. Bell, Richardson and Gerald are also key pieces. How these positions hold up against the run will come under great scrutiny, even as their sack totals almost certainly will rise.

Ramsey leads the group of Arkansas defensive ends who are eager to put Chavis' more aggressive pass-rushing schemes to work this fall.

"I really wish I had three more years with him," Ramsey said this spring. "I know my resume would, like he said, really be outstanding."

Ramsey's limitations the last week or so with a tight hamstring have given rise to a handful of other players during the late part of camp and the start of school. Players such as Gabe Richardson, Jamario Bell, Michael Taylor and junior-college transfer Dorian Gerald have gotten plenty of live reps for position coach Steve Caldwell, whose extensive background with quality ends includes standouts Jake Bequette, Trey Flowers, Chris Smith and Tank Wright in his first run at Arkansas from 2010-12.

The Razorbacks' return to a four-man front meant last year's starting ends, McTelvin Agim and T.J. Smith, are mostly tackles now, along with younger players such as Briston Guidry and Jonathan Marshall.

Ramsey, Richardson and Bell were mostly stand-up outside linebackers in the previous 3-4 scheme, so the Razorbacks should be adding speed on the edge of their defense even if the group is not the beefiest in the SEC.

There's promise in the batch of ends, but only limited statistics to back it up.

Ramsey has 73 career tackles and 4.5 sacks in two-plus seasons, the last two after his return from an academic hiatus that cost him all of the 2015 season. Richardson forced a fumble that led to Henre Toliver's defensive touchdown in last year's season opener, but that was his only tackle of the year. Bell, who missed the first 10 games of 2017 with a foot injury, has yet to post a college tackle after bumping around from defensive end to tight end to linebacker and back to defensive end.

Richardson was asked whether the Razorbacks will improve on their poor statistics from last season, such as ranking No. 101 in total defense (438.3 yards per game), No. 114 in scoring defense (36.2 points per game) and tied for No. 102 with 19 sacks.

"We're going to lay low and wait until Sept. 1, and we're going to show up," Richardson said. "Like Coach [Chad] Morris said, we'll meet you in that parking lot. We'll play wherever. But we're going to show up."

The returning group of ends was supplemented by Gerald, the nation's top-rated junior-college defensive end prospect, who chose the Hogs over Texas A&M and many other offers. Freshmen Courtre Alexander and Nick Fulwider have gotten plenty of praise from the coaches in recent weeks.

"Overall, I'm pleased with where we're at with [ends]," Morris said after Saturday's scrimmage, adding he thinks the unit will have plenty of depth.

Bell has taken snaps with the first unit in recent days due to Ramsey's injury.

"Things are finally turning out the best for me," said Bell, a 6-5, 247-pound junior from Junction City. "I feel like it's my time, that if I keep getting better 1 percent every day, I believe it will be my time."

Richardson thinks Bell's time is now.

"For a guy that's 6-5 and as athletic as he is, Jamario is going to spark," Richardson said. "That light is going to shine when he has a chance. He's really got a great chance this year to show what he has."

The same could be said about Richardson, a 6-3, 240-pound junior who disappeared after last year's opener but did not want to talk about why.

"It's in the past. It's in the past," Richardson said last week. "I do have a chip on my shoulder about it. I just want to continue to move forward and play."

Morris said Richardson came on in camp with almost all his snaps coming with the starters.

"I think Gabe's had a solid camp. I'm very pleased with him," Morris said Saturday.

"He's got the whole package," Chavis added. "I think this scheme fits him a little bit better. He's got good speed so he's an edge player, and that's where it fits him better."

Ramsey, who paid his own way in school in the spring of 2016 after former coach Bret Bielema allowed him to return to the team, could make a splash as a top SEC pass rusher this fall. He ranked eighth on the team with 42 tackles last year, and his 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for third behind linebacker De'Jon Harris (8.5) and Agim (7.5).

"Randy Ramsey, off that defensive end edge, is going to provide just a huge spark," Morris said at the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club on Wednesday. "He's got unbelievable potential, so I'm excited to watch his senior year."

Morris also touted the two freshmen late last week.

"Courtre Alexander ... about the last five practices you've really seen Courtre doing some good things and growing and maturing," he said.

"Another true freshman that we're excited about is Nick Fulwider. This guy is an absolute giant. A young man that eventually ... he's not there yet, as most freshmen aren't, but he's got a tremendous upside and he's figuring this whole thing out."

Richardson was asked how the pressure might be different with the switch back to a 4-3 under Chavis.

"Hey, that's something for Sept. 1," he said. "That's something for down the line with this system. Who knows what Chief has in store?"

